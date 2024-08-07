Michigan high school football preseason top 25 rankings (8/7/2024)
The Michigan high school football season begins on August 12 as teams across the state begin practice.
Each week, High School on Sports Illustrated will rank the top 25 teams in Michigan high school football regardless of Division.
Belleville begins the season as the No. 1 team in the state in our preseason rankings. The Tigers will be looking to reach their fourth consecutive MHSAA Division 1 championship game. Muskegon, one of the top historical programs in the state, is at No. 2 aas the Big Reds defend a Division 2 title.
Here is the Michigan high school football preseason Power 25:
1. Belleville
The Tigers had won 38 games in a row before losing to Southfield A&T in the Division I state title last season. Senior LSU commit Bryce Underwood is back for his final season under center at Belleville, and he is just 1,637 passing yards away from surpassing Jason Fracassa (Sterling Heights Stevenson, 2006-09) as Michigan’s all-time leader. The number one ranked player in the country will look to lead his school to its fourth consecutive state championship game.
Belleville begins its 2024 campaign against Clarkston at the Xenith Prep Football Kickoff Classic on August 30.
2. Muskegon
The last time the Big Reds touched the gridiron they were hoisting the Division state championship trophy at Ford Field. The Big Reds have multiple lineman with Division I offers, so Muskegon will likely be a force once again. The Big Reds begin their season hosting Zeeland West on August 30.
3. Cass Tech
In 2023 Cass Tech lost in districts to the eventual state champion Southfield A&T. Corey (CJ) Sadler Jr. is returning for his junior year as one of the top prospects in the country in the class of 2025. The Technicians open their season against Rockford on August 29.
4. Davison
Davison lost to Belleville in the state semifinals in 2023. With multiple players being looked at by Division I college programs, the Cardinals have one of the more talented teams in Division I. Davison’s first game of the season comes against De La Salle on August 29 at the Xenith Prep Football Kickoff Classic.
5. Rockford
Rockford fell to Davison in the regional round of the 2023 state playoffs. It was the only loss of the season for the Rams. Rockford begins 2024 with a tough matchup against Cass Tech on August 29.
6. West Bloomfield
West Bloomfield was six points away from a trip to the 2023 Division I state title, losing to the future champions of Southfield A&T in the semifinals. The Lakers have tons of NCAA Division I talent, headlined by seniors Kamren Flowers (WR, Toledo) and Jay Gardenhire (OT, Colorado). West Bloomfield’s first game of 2024 comes against Chippewa Valley on August 29.
7. De La Salle
The Pilots fell one win short of a three-peat in 2023, losing to Muskegon in the Division 2 state championship. Senior quarterback Sante Gasperoni will hope to lead his team back to the promised land in his last season as De La Salle’s signal caller. The Pilots begin 2024 against Davison at the Xenith Prep Football Kickoff Classic on August 29.
8. Detroit King
The Crusaders lost to Mason in the Division 3 semifinals last season. A young team in 2023, King is hoping the experience will serve them well. The Crusaders cap off the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic on August 30 with a game against Cleveland Heights.
9. Macomb Dakota
Dakota lost to Chippewa Valley in the district round of the Division I playoffs last season. The Cougars have two seniors committed to Michigan State, OT Justin Bell and linebacker Dimari Malone. Dakota faces Fordson first on August 29.
10. Saline
Saline lost to Belleville in the district round of the Division 1 playoffs last season. Saline has multiple players being looked at by NCAA programs. The Hornets begin their 2024 campaign against Brighton on August 29.
11. Clarkston
Clarkston’s 2023 season ended with a one point loss to West Bloomfield in the regional round of the Division 1 playoffs. Although the Wolves finished with an even record of 6-6, they were one of the most dangerous teams in the playoffs. Clarkston begins its 2024 season against the juggernaut of Belleville at the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic on August 30.
12. Northville
Northville lost to Belleville in the regional round of the Division 1 playoffs last season. Northville only lost two games last season, both times falling short against Belleville. The Mustangs begin 2024 with a game against Lake Orion on August 29
13. River Rouge
The Panthers lost to Detroit King in overtime in the regional round of the 2023 Division 3 playoffs. River Rouge will be led by senior DT Jordin Farrow (Toledo commit). The Panthers kickoff the new season against Westland John Glenn on August 29.
14. Mason
Mason lost to Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central in the Division 3 state title last season. It was the first and only loss of the season for the Bulldogs. Mason is set to play Holt to get the season started on August 29.
15. Detroit Catholic Central
Detroit Catholic Central lost to Northville in the district round of the 2023 Division 1 state playoffs. With several players being looked at by Division 1 NCAA programs, the Shamrocks will likely be towards the top of the food chain this season. The Shamrocks are set to play Dearborn first on August 29.
16. Southfield A&T
Southfield A&T knocked off Belleville for the 2023 Division 1 state title. The defending champs graduated a large portion of its production from 2023, and they also lost their head coach. The Warriors should still have one of the most talented teams in the state, and 2024 will likely depend on their ability to adjust. The Warriors begin the season against Rochester on September 13.
17. Harper Woods
Harper Woods won the Division 4 state title in 2023. Returning one of the most talented rosters in the state, Harper Woods will face off against Oxford on September 6.
18. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Grand Rapids Catholic Central won the Division 5 state title last season and finished with just one loss. Senior DE and OT Decarion Raney is returning as a Grand Valley State commit. The Cougars begin 2024 against Notre Dame Prep on September 13.
19. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central won the Division 3 state championship last season. The Rangers graduated a lot of their talent from 2023, but they should have enough left to be a factor in 2024. The Rangers open the new season against Muskegon Reeths-Puffer on August 29.
20. Chippewa Valley
Chippewa Valley’s 2023 season ended with a loss against Southfield A&T in the regional round of playoffs. Senior Big Red WR and CB Deshaun Lanier is returning as a Bowling Green State commit. Chippewa Valley faces West Bloomfield first on August 29.
21. Lake Orion
Lake Orion lost to Clarkston by one point in the 2023 Division 1 district playoffs. Lake Orion kicks off the new season with a matchup against Northville on August 29.
22. Eisenhower
Eisenhower lost to West Bloomfield in the district round of Division 1 playoffs last season. With several young players possessing high level NCAA offers, the Eagles could be a dangerous team in 2024. Eisenhower is set to play Oxford on August 29.
23. East Lansing
East Lansing lost to eventual champion Muskegon in the Division 2 semifinals last season. Senior RB Jace Clarizio is returning as a Michigan State commit. The Trojans will play Portage Central first on August 29.
24. Walled Lake Western
Walled Lake Western lost to Mason in the regional round of the Division III playoffs in 2023. Senior OL and DT Liam Vaughan committed to Western Michigan over the summer. Walled Lake Western begins 2024 against Waterford Mott on August 29.
25. Corunna
Corunna lost to Grand Rapids Catholic Central in the Division V state final last season. Corunna graduated much of its production from last season, so its ability to rebound will be crucial in 2024. The Cavs play Fowlerville to open the season on August 29.
