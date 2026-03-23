Michigan High School Girls Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up

The 2026 Michigan high school girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each division.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Champions: Muskegon Big Reds

Runner-Ups: Renaissance Phoenix

Champions: Goodrich Martians

Runner-Ups: Tecumseh Indians

Champions: Lumen Christi Catholic Titans

Runner-Ups: Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates

Champions: Ishpeming Hematites

Runner-Ups: St. Patrick Shamrocks