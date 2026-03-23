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Michigan High School Girls Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up

See every MHSAA champion and runner-up for all four divisions as the Michigan high school girls basketball season comes to a close
Robin Erickson|
A fight for the ball during first half action in the MHSAA Division 1 girls basketball finals between Muskegon and Detroit Renaissance at the Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, March 21, 2026. Muskegon won the game 34-29.
A fight for the ball during first half action in the MHSAA Division 1 girls basketball finals between Muskegon and Detroit Renaissance at the Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, March 21, 2026. Muskegon won the game 34-29. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Michigan high school girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each division.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Division 1

Champions: Muskegon Big Reds

Runner-Ups: Renaissance Phoenix

Division 2

Champions: Goodrich Martians

Runner-Ups: Tecumseh Indians

Division 3

Champions: Lumen Christi Catholic Titans

Runner-Ups: Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates

Division 4

Champions: Ishpeming Hematites

Runner-Ups: St. Patrick Shamrocks

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Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

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