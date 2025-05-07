Rockford high school 2025 football schedule
See who the Rams face in the 2025 Michigan high school football season
The 2025 Rockford high school football schedule is available. The Rams will open against a talented Saline team to begin the season on August 28.
Rockford fell to Hudsonville and Jenison last season, and they’ll face them in 2025 on October 3 and October 10, respectively.
Here is the full schedule below.
2025 Rockford high school football schedule
August 28
Vs. Saline
September 5
At Muskegon
September 19
East Kentwood
September 26
At Grandville
October 3
Vs. Hudsonville
October 10
At Jenison
October 17
Vs. Caledonia
October 24
Vs. West Ottawa
