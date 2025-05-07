High School

Rockford high school 2025 football schedule

See who the Rams face in the 2025 Michigan high school football season

Jack Butler

The 2025 Rockford high school football schedule is available. The Rams will open against a talented Saline team to begin the season on August 28. 

Rockford fell to Hudsonville and Jenison last season, and they’ll face them in 2025 on October 3 and October 10, respectively.

Here is the full schedule below. 

2025 Rockford high school football schedule 

August 28

Vs. Saline

September 5

At Muskegon

September 19

East Kentwood

September 26

At Grandville

October 3

Vs. Hudsonville

October 10

At Jenison

October 17

Vs. Caledonia 

October 24

Vs. West Ottawa

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Michigan