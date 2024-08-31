Michigan high school football: Week 1 takeaways (8/30/2024)
The 2024 Michigan high school football season began this week, and after a summer of speculation, we finally got a look at what the season might have in store.
The schedule was full of preseason top-25 matchups, and teams and players throughout Michigan made their mark on the first week.
Here are some takeaways and notes from week one of Michigan high school football
Rockford makes Cass Tech pay
The Technicians traveled the 172.5 miles from Cass Tech High School to Rockford High School, but the Rams were not a welcoming hosts, scoring two defensive touchdowns in a 30-23 win.
Logan Haglund took an interception to the end zone, and Sam Cummings scooped a fumble and returned it 61 yards for a touchdown.
Rockford celebrated the win Thursday night, but these are two teams that could meet deep into the MHSAA Division 1 playoffs.
Zeeland West takes down Muskegon
The Division 2 champions learned that their title defense wont come easy. The Zeeland West Dux upset the Big Reds 28-13 on Friday night. Trey Sloothaak was responsible for two touchdowns as the Dux defense slowed down the Big Reds' offense.
Muskegon entered the 2024 season as the top-ranked team in Division 2 and one of the top teams in Michigan. Zeeland West, a Division 3 team, should vault up the rankings next week.
Freshman quarterback stars
Nehemiah Jeremy Patman of Madison made an impressive debut. The freshman went 22-of-33 for 458 yards and five passing touchdowns. He also ran for 64 yards and one touchdown in a 44-22 win over Bishop Foley.
The win snaps a 17-game losing streak for Madison
Fake punt sparks De La Salle
De La Salle and Davison were locked in a defensive battle at the start of the second half. The Pilots lined up to punt, but punter Anthony Bitoni bobbled it, and with Davison defenders rushing at him, he decided to run with the ball.
It felt like the best offense the Pilots had produced all night as he ran it 45 yards into the Davison red zone. The Pilots continued to put the ball in Bitoni’s hands in the second half.
He ran 10 times for 89 yards and three touchdowns in the second half. De La Salle defeated Davison 21-3.
Bryce Underwood can use his legs, too
The No. 1 Belleville Tigers downed the No. 11 Clarkston Wolves 35-28 at the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic. Underwood ran for two long touchdowns to lead the Tigers to an opening win in 2024.
— Jack Butler