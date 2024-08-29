Michigan high school football scores (8/29/2024)
The 2024 Michigan high school football season begins today. With just under 500 teams in action on Thursday, August 29, there is plenty to keep track of as teams begin their journey to the MHSAA playoffs.
You can follow all of this week's MHSAA action on High School on SI, including live Michigan high school football scores, game recaps, top performers and much more.
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X