2026 Minnesota Girls High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up

The 2026 Minnesota girls high school basketball season has come to an end, and the MSHSL state champions have been crowned across each classification.

After several months of intense competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in each of their respective classifications.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions, runners-up, and third-place finishers for every MSHSL classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to become the 2026 MSHSL state champion.

Champion: St. Mary's Knights

Runner-Up: Mountain-Iron Buhl Rangers

Third Place: Central Minnesota Christian Bluejays

St. Mary's Path to the Title

St. Mary's won the 2026 MSHSL Class A state championship with an 80-63 victory over Mountain Iron-Buhl. The Eagles advanced to the title game with a 53-47 win over Central Minnesota Christian in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 72-57 victory over Mayer Lutheran.

Champion: Providence Academy Lions

Runner-Up: Marshall Hilltoppers

Third Place: Perham Yellowjackets

Providence Academy's Path to the Title

Providence Academy won the 2026 MSHSL Class AA state championship with a 90-65 victory over Marshall. The Lions advanced to the title game with a 72-49 win over Perham in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 103-68 victory over Central.

Champion: Benilde-St. Margaret's Knights

Runner-Up: Stewartville Tigers

Third Place: Marshall Tigers

Benilde-St. Margaret's Path to the Title

Benilde-St. Margaret's won the 2026 MSHSL Class AAA state championship with a 75-63 victory over Stewartville. The Red Knights advanced to the title game with a 71-59 win over Marshall in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with an 88-53 victory over Rock Ridge.

Champion: Rosemount Irish

Runner-Up: Hopkins Royals

Third Place: Mayo Spartans

Rosemount's Path to the Title

Rosemount won the 2026 MSHSL Class AAAA state championship with a 63-62 victory over Hopkins. The Irish advanced to the title game with a 65-64 win over Mayo in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 71-56 victory over Chanhassen.

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