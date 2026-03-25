2026 Minnesota Girls High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up
The 2026 Minnesota girls high school basketball season has come to an end, and the MSHSL state champions have been crowned across each classification.
After several months of intense competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in each of their respective classifications.
High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions, runners-up, and third-place finishers for every MSHSL classification.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to become the 2026 MSHSL state champion.
Class A
Champion: St. Mary's Knights
Runner-Up: Mountain-Iron Buhl Rangers
Third Place: Central Minnesota Christian Bluejays
St. Mary's Path to the Title
St. Mary's won the 2026 MSHSL Class A state championship with an 80-63 victory over Mountain Iron-Buhl. The Eagles advanced to the title game with a 53-47 win over Central Minnesota Christian in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 72-57 victory over Mayer Lutheran.
Class AA
Champion: Providence Academy Lions
Runner-Up: Marshall Hilltoppers
Third Place: Perham Yellowjackets
Providence Academy's Path to the Title
Providence Academy won the 2026 MSHSL Class AA state championship with a 90-65 victory over Marshall. The Lions advanced to the title game with a 72-49 win over Perham in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 103-68 victory over Central.
Class AAA
Champion: Benilde-St. Margaret's Knights
Runner-Up: Stewartville Tigers
Third Place: Marshall Tigers
Benilde-St. Margaret's Path to the Title
Benilde-St. Margaret's won the 2026 MSHSL Class AAA state championship with a 75-63 victory over Stewartville. The Red Knights advanced to the title game with a 71-59 win over Marshall in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with an 88-53 victory over Rock Ridge.
Class AAAA
Champion: Rosemount Irish
Runner-Up: Hopkins Royals
Third Place: Mayo Spartans
Rosemount's Path to the Title
Rosemount won the 2026 MSHSL Class AAAA state championship with a 63-62 victory over Hopkins. The Irish advanced to the title game with a 65-64 win over Mayo in the semifinals. They opened their playoff run with a 71-56 victory over Chanhassen.
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Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.