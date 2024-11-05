Apple Valley's Jackson Thornburgh voted High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week
After a week of fan voting, Apple Valley's Jackson Thornburgh is High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week.
Full poll results and nominees.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MNHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Jackson Thornburgh, Apple Valley
Thornburgh had himself a week for Apple Valley. He accounted for a total of nine touchdowns in the Eagles two wins on the week to help lift them to the section finals.
