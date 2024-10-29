Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (10/29/2024)
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MNHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
De’von Irvin, DeLaSalle
Irvin did it all for DeLaSalle in its section win. The senior accounted for over 250 yards and three touchdowns, including the game winner to help the Crusaders sneak past St. Paul Academy 33-32.
Jackson Thornburgh, Apple Valley
Thornburgh had himself a week for Apple Valley. He accounted for a total of nine touchdowns in the Eagles two wins on the week to help lift them to the section finals.
Joseph Mapson, Andover
Mapson ran for 134 yards and three touchdowns in Andover's win over Sauk Rapids-Rice.
Alec Boncin, Chanhassen
Boncin lit up the stat sheet for Chanhassen on Saturday. The senior had 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception in the Storms 20-6 win over Chaska.
Garett Bauer, Monticello
Bauer had ten tackles and an interception in the Magics 32-7 win over Park Center on Saturday.
Sam Shaughnessy, Blaine
Shaughnessy embodied the term “dual threat” on Friday in Blaine’s win over Rosemount. The senior threw for 167 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another 260 yards and three touchdowns.
Chase Conrad, Minnetonka
Conrad had an efficient night for the Skippers, rushing for 123 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries.
Meyer Swinney, Edina
Swinney had over 200 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in Edina’s blowout win over White Bear Lake.
Connor Cade, Lakeville South
Cade led the way for Lakeville South against Wayazta. The senior rushed for 172 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-21 win.
Owen Thielges, Moorhead
Thielges had just two receptions, but both went for touchdowns. The senior finished the day with 125 yards in the Spud's blowout win over Brainerd.
Mason Spence, Zimmerman
Spence rushed for over 250 yards and scored two touchdowns in Zimmerman's win over Big Lake 23-8.
Reese Tovar, East Ridge
Tovar scored a late game-winning goal against Maple Grove in the Class 3A quarterfinals.
Sophie Slavin, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura
Slavin scored a goal in overtime to win a Class 1A quarterfinal against St. Paul Academy.
Lauren Craig, Wayzata
Craig scored two goals to help the Trojans get past St Michael-Albertville 5-1.
Grady Monette, Andover
Monette scored two first half goals to help propel Andover past Minnetonka and advance to the state semifinals.
Zachary Breitenstein, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa
Breitenstein had the game-winning goal against Breck in the Class 1A quarterfinal on Thursday, October 24.
Agustin Catoggio, Blake
Catoggio scored two goals in the second half in a 4-2 win against Cloquet/Esko/Carlton in the Class 2A quarterfinals.
Eric Noll, Eagan
Noll scored the game winning goal in extra time to send Eagan to the state semifinals.
Mesaiya Bettis, Burnsville
Bettis had 40 kills in a five set marathon victory over St. Louis Park.
McKenzie Burns, West Lutheran
Burns had 19 kills, 12 digs and two aces in a 3-1 win over Avail Academy in the Class 1A, Section 4 quarterfinal.
Kiana Hilary, Elk River
Hilary had 11 kills, 10 assists, two service aces, seven digs, one solo block and three block assists in a loss to Sauk Rapids-Rice in the Class 4A, Section 8 quarterfinal.
Mesa Jameson, Park
Jameson had 10 kills, two aces, 15 digs and two block assists in a loss to East Ridge in the Class 4A, Section 3 semifinal.
