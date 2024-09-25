Lakeville North's Riley Grossman voted top quarterback in Minnesota high school football in 2024
After a week of fan voting, Lakeville North quarterback Riley Grossman was voted the top quarterback in Minnesota high school football in 2024.
Top quarterbacks in Minnesota high school football in 2024.
Riley Grossman, Sr., Lakeville North
Grossman is a four-year starter and team captain. He threw 20 touchdowns in 2023, and through two games in 2024, Grossman has 252 passing yards and two touchdowns and no turnovers. He is committed to the University of Minnesota, Duluth.
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X