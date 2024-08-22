Minnesota high school football: Predicted order of finish for Class 6A in 2024
The opening games of the 2024 Minnesota high school football season are one week away, and if 2023 was any indication, we're in for another thrilling season of Class 6A football.
The Centennial Cougars took the 2023 title with a win over Edina, and they'll be looking to repeat in 2024, but our preseason top 25 contains many Class 6A teams looking for a title.
Here is High School on SI's predicted order or finish for Class 6A Minnesota high school football.
Section 3
1. Lakeville South
2. Lakeville North
3. Rosemount
4. Eagan
5. Rochester Mayo
6. Eastview
7. Farmington
8. Burnsville
Why Lakeville South: The Cougars return key playmakers including running back Connor Cade, who averaged 9.3 yards per carry last season. Quarterback Gaven Dean is back as well, and the Cougars have potential to reach the Prep Bowl.
Section 4
1. Stillwater
2. Forest Lake
3. Woodbury
4. East Ridge
5. Mounds View
6. White Bear Lake
7. Park of Cottage Grove
8. Roseville
Why Stillwater: The Ponies lost a lot of seniors, but star quarterback Nick Kinsey is entering his junior season, and he has multiple talented receivers in Tanner Schmidt and Joseph Hoheisel. Stillwater has some playmakers returning on defense as well as they strive for the Class 6A semifinals.
Section 5
1. Maple Grove
2. Anoka
3. Centennial
4. St. Michael-Albertville
5. Champlin Park
6. Blaine
7. Coon Rapids
8. Osseo
Why Maple Grove: Maple Grove has a deep roster and 17 returning starters. Running back Charles Langama is returning along with most of the offensive line. Jacob Wrbanek, their leading tackler last season, returns to lead the defense.
Section 6
1. Edina
2. Eden Prairie
3. Shakopee
4. Minnetonka
5. Prior Lake
6. Wayzata
7. Buffalo
8. Hopkins
Why Edina: The Hornets were one point away from a Class 6A title. Junior quarterback Mason West is back as well as a talented group of wide receivers. Defensively, the Hornets have a strong secondary, but they'll have to stuff Eden Prairie’s run game to control Section 6.
