Live score updates: Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Maple Grove in Minnesota high school boys basketball state semifinal
Get real-time score and game updates from the 2025 MSHSL Class 4A semifinals
MINNEAPOLIS -- No. 1 Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders (28-1) play the No. 4 Maple Grove Crimson (22-8) in the 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school boys basketball state tournament Class 4A semifinal on Thursday at Williams Arena.
The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
- Minnesota (MSHSL) high school boys basketball state tournament: Day 2 scores, recaps, live updates (3/20/2025)
This page will be updated with information about the game. Refresh the page for the latest update.
Live score updates: Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Maple Grove in Minnesota high school boys basketball state semifinal
Updates will be placed here.
- Minnesota high school boys basketball state tournament: Day 1 scores, recaps, live updates (3/18/2025)
Recommended Articles
Published