High School

Live score updates: Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Maple Grove in Minnesota high school boys basketball state semifinal

Get real-time score and game updates from the 2025 MSHSL Class 4A semifinals

Jack Butler

David Smith

MINNEAPOLIS -- No. 1 Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders (28-1) play the No. 4 Maple Grove Crimson (22-8) in the 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school boys basketball state tournament Class 4A semifinal on Thursday at Williams Arena.

The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

This page will be updated with information about the game. Refresh the page for the latest update.

Live score updates: Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Maple Grove in Minnesota high school boys basketball state semifinal

Updates will be placed here.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Minnesota