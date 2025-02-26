Live score updates: Edina vs. Wayzata in Minnesota boys high school hockey Section 6AA championship (2/26/2025)
MINNEAPOLIS — The No. 1-seed Edina Hornets (19-6-2) play the No. 2-seed Wayzata Trojans (16-8-3) in the Class 2A, Section 6 championship on Wednesday at Ridder Arena. The winner will advance to the 2025 Minnesota high school boys hockey state tournament.
This game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
This page will be updated with information throughout the game. Refresh this page for the latest update.
The Hornets and the Trojans meet in the section championship for the fourth season in row. Edina has won all four matchups.
This season, Wayzata won 4-3 on January 15 at the Plymouth Ice Center. On February 8, the teams tied 4-4 at Braemar Arena.
Edina is the defending Class 2A champion. Wayzata is looking to return to the state tournament for the first time since 2021.
Live score updates: Edina vs. Wayzata in Minnesota boys high school hockey Section 6AA championship
Updates will be placed here.