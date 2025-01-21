High School

Minnesota high school boys basketball computer rankings (1/21/2025)

Check out SBLive's custom rankings formula for every division of Minnesota high school boys basketball

The 2024-25 Minnesota high school boys basketball season is underway, and High School on SI has started its weekly computer rankings for the season.

SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Here are SBLive's latest Minnesota high school boys basketball computer rankings, as of Jan. 20, 2025:

Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Computer Rankings

CLASS 1A RANKINGS

No. 1 Cherry (17-0)

No. 2 Red Lake County Central (9-1)

No. 3 Dawson-Boyd (10-3)

No. 4 Southland (15-0)

No. 5 Ada-Borup/Norman County West (9-4)

No. 6 Hills-Beaver (11-1)

No. 7 Deer River (12-1)

No. 8 Mountain Iron-Buhl (12-2)

No. 9 Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (11-2)

No. 10 Central Minnesota Christian (10-3)

CLASS 2A RANKINGS

No. 1 Albany (13-0)

No. 2 Waseca (16-0)

No. 3 Minnehaha Academy (9-6)

No. 4 Caledonia (13-2)

No. 5 Jackson County Central (13-1)

No. 6 Cannon Falls (13-1)

No. 7 Blake (10-1)

No. 8 Pelican Rapids (11-2)

No. 9 Belle Plaine (10-2)

No. 10 Montevideo (11-1)

CLASS 3A RANKINGS

No. 1 Orono (9-3)

No. 2 Benilde-St. Margaret's (10-0

No. 3 Stewartville (12-2)

No. 4 Mankato East (12-1)

No. 5 De La Salle (12-1)

No. 6 Byron (11-2)

No. 7 Totino-Grace (9-5)

No. 8 Marshall (12-3)

No. 9 Sauk Rapids-Rice (12-3)

No. 10 Alexandria (8-3)

CLASS 4A RANKINGS

No. 1 Hopkins (13-0)

No. 2 Cretin-Derham Hall (13-0)

No. 3 Wayzata (13-2)

No. 4 Apple Valley (11-1)

No. 5 Tartan (13-0)

No. 6 Prior Lake (12-3)

No. 7 Anoka (12-2)

No. 8 Minnetonka (9-4)

No. 9 John Marshall (12-2)

No. 10 St. Michael-Albertville (10-4)

Published
