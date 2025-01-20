Top 25 Minnesota high school boys basketball rankings (1/20/2025)
The 2024 Minnesota high school boys basketball is finally in full swing, and High School on SI has the top 25 teams in the state ranked regardless of classification.
Top 25 Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Rankings
1. Hopkins (13-0)
Last week’s ranking: 1
This week’s games: Jan. 21 at No. 6 Wayzata (13-2), Jan. 23 at No. 23 St. Michael-Albertville (10-4), Jan. 25 vs. No. 4 DeLaSalle (12-1)
Ranking rationale: The Royals scored triple figures for the third game in a row and seventh time this season. Hopkins’ illustrious offense has scored 86 or more in every game and is averaging a state-best 98.4 per night. In their only game last week, the Royals cruised to a 103-81 home win vs. Edina (5-8) in which they led by 22 at halftime. Anthony Smith led with 30 points on 5-for-11 3-point shooting to go with seven rebounds and five assists. J.J. Semanko added 19. A brutal stretch of five road games out of the next six could bust up Hopkins’ perfect record, but it’s still a juggernaut.
2. Cretin-Derham Hall (13-0)
Last week’s ranking: 2
This week’s games: Jan. 21 at Stillwater (10-4), Jan. 24 at Forest Lake (3-10), Jan. 25 vs. Edina (5-8)
Ranking rationale: Hopkins and Cretin-Derham Hall don’t meet in the regular season, so it will be interesting to see if either of these top teams blink before a possible meeting in the state tournament. The Raiders held up their end of the undefeated bargain again last week by winning 99-83 vs. White Bear Lake (4-7) and 62-49 vs. Mounds View (10-3). JoJo Mitchell and Monteff Dixon each scored 27 against WBL to go with 26 for Ty Schlagel. Schlagel had 28 against a tough Mounds View team to go with 15 for Dixon. These guys picked up the slack while senior center and Notre Dame commit, Tommy Ahneman, was out.
3. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (10-0)
Last week’s ranking: 3
This week’s games: Jan. 21 at Waconia (7-7), Jan. 23 at New Prague (2-10), Jan. 25 at No. 10 Alexandria (8-3)
Ranking rationale: The Red Knights remain the top team in Class 3A after picking up two more wins last week. They won 78-68 in a crosstown game vs. St. Louis Park (5-7) and 80-63 at Chanhassen (5-8). Jalen Wilson’s 32 points guided Benilde-St. Margaret’s against SLP, a game B-SM led by nine at halftime. The Red Knights overcame a 37-34 halftime deficit against the Storm. Jaleel Donley paced all scorers with 23 points to go with 18 for Wilson.
4. DeLaSalle (12-1)
Last week’s ranking: 4
This week’s games: Jan. 21 vs. Brooklyn Center (2-10), Jan. 24 vs. Holy Angels (7-6), Jan. 25 at No. 1 Hopkins (13-0)
Ranking rationale: DeLaSalle has won seven straight since its two point loss to still unbeaten and No. 3 Benilde-St. Margaret’s (10-0). Last week, the Islanders rolled 107-44 vs. Columbia Heights (3-12) and 86-44 at Bloomington Kennedy (0-11). Twelve different players scored against the Hylanders, led by Dorian Pruitt’s 30 points. Kamar Thomas was the top man against the Eagles with 21. DLS hasn’t played a ranked opponent since December, so this week’s test at Hopkins is a huge measuring stick.
5. Orono (8-3)
Last week’s ranking: 5
This week’s games: Jan. 21 at Chaska (5-8), Jan. 24 vs. Chanhassen (5-8)
Ranking rationale: Orono’s on a season-long four-game win streak with an average margin of victory of nearly 30 points. Last week, the Spartans stayed unbeaten in the Metro West Conference by rolling 86-53 vs. Bloomington Jefferson (4-8) and 76-33 vs. New Prague. They also picked up a nice non-conference win in a 77-59 result vs. Rochester Mayo (9-6) at the West Metro Clash in Waconia. Nolan Groves led with 22 points and six rebounds to go with 19 and seven for Brady Wooley against Jefferson. Against New Prague, Groves had 22. Seven and six assists. Against Mayo, Groves stole the show with 43 points and 10 boards.
6. Wayzata (13-2)
Last week’s ranking: 7
This week’s games: Jan. 21 vs. No. 1 Hopkins (13-0)
Ranking rationale: The early-season losses still count, but Wayzata’s currently playing like a top-five team. The Trojans don’t quite move up into that echelon, but their efforts move them up a peg. Last week, the blue and gold won 69-58 vs. Eden Prairie (6-7) and 90-42 vs. Edina (5-8) to extend the win streak to 12. Nolen Anderson led the way against his old squad, EP, with 17 points. Against the Hornets, Ryan Mann was tops with 18.
7. Tartan (13-0)
Last week’s ranking: 6
This week’s games: Jan. 21 at No. 16 Eagan (10-3), Jan. 25 at North St. Paul (6-3)
Ranking rationale: There’s something to be said for winning every game on your schedule, but the Titans’ high wire act looks like it will eventually fail when they meet some tougher competition. It’s hard to see Tartan knocking off Wayzata if they matched up today, hence the reason for their swap in the Power 25.
The Titans’ latest result was a 73-71 win vs. Hastings (9-4), a team that ranked No. 28 in the Class 4A QRF ranking at time of writing. K.J. Wilson led with 21 points to go with 17 for C.J. Banks. Earlier in the week, Tartan won 63-50 vs. Woodbury (6-8) and 80-37 vs. Simley (4-8).
8. Mankato East (12-1)
Last week’s ranking: 8
This week’s games: Jan. 23 at Northfield (8-5)
Ranking rationale: The Cougars still haven’t lost since an opening week 87-75 defeat at Hopkins. Hopkins has been at No. 1 most of the year and is averaging nearly 100 points per game. Last week, Mankato East won 100-45 at New Ulm (3-11) and 78-50 vs. Stevens Point, Wisconsin (8-6) at the Midwest Players Classic in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Against New Ulm, Ganden Gosch had a gaudy stat line of 27 points, seven boards, five assists and four steals. Lucas Gustafson added 22 points on six made threes. Brogan Madson had 17 points, six assists and three steals, Braden Petzel had nine points and eight rebounds and Amari Nobles had nine points and six assists. This team can beat you in so many different ways. Against Stevens Point, Madson had 20 points, eight assists and five steals, Lucas Gustafson had 17 and five steals and Gosch 15 points and seven boards.
9. Apple Valley (11-1)
Last week’s ranking: 18
This week’s games: Jan. 21 at Burnsville (2-10), Jan. 24 at Farmington (7-6), Jan. 25 vs. Minneapolis Washburn (8-6) at Cretin-Derham Hall
Ranking rationale: Apple Valley is further legitimizing itself by the day. The Eagles piled up cupcake non-conference wins in November and December but are now looking like contenders in the South Suburban Conference here in January and beyond. Their win streak is up to six overall and four in conference after sweeping a trio of games last week.
It started with Apple Valley’s top win of the season, a 71-68 triumph at previous No. 10 Prior Lake (12-3). Justin Cowan and Trey Parker each led the team with 20 points and Camare Young added 18. That trio helped push AV over the top in a game squared at 38 at halftime. The Eagles kept the momentum going with a 74-62 win vs. previous No. 23 Lakeville South (8-6). They won each half by six. Young dropped 24 points and Parker added 20. The week concluded with a 77-52 win vs. Minneapolis Southwest (4-7) led by 23 for Young and 18 for Parker.
10. Alexandria (8-3)
Last week’s ranking: 9
This week’s games: Jan. 21 at No. 21 Moorhead (11-3), Jan. 23 at St. Cloud Tech (3-11), Jan. 25 vs. No. 3 Benilde-St. Margaret’s (10-0)
Ranking rationale: Aside from Sauk Rapids-Rice, there doesn’t appear to be a team in the Central Lakes Conference that can hang with Alexandria. The Cardinals rolled last week in CLC play, winning 81-46 vs. Sartell (5-7) and 100-47 vs. Detroit Lakes (6-7). In the first game, Chase Thompson led with 21 points and seven rebounds. Mason Witt added 20 points. Alexandria hit the century mark for the second time this season thanks to 29 from Gavin Roderick. This is a balanced team that’s among the numerous state title contenders in Class 3A.
11. Totino-Grace (10-4)
Last week’s ranking: 12
This week’s games: Jan. 21 vs. Maple Grove (8-6), Jan. 24 at Robbinsdale Armstrong (3-11)
Ranking rationale: Totino-Grace showed some impressive flashes in its lone game last week, an 88-77 win at previous No. 15 Anoka (11-3). The Eagles got out to a 10-0 lead and were up nearly 20 points before the Tornadoes fought back to make it a 41-36 score at halftime. Anoka battled throughout the game, but a 12-0 T-G run late in the contest put the result on ice. Chase Watley led the team with 25 points to go with 19 for Tian Chatman and 18 for Malachi Hill. While Anoka had two 20-plus scorers, T-G did well to hold Trey Borchers to four points. This makes four straight wins and six out of seven for head coach Nick Carroll’s squad.
12. Minnetonka (9-4)
Last week’s ranking: 13
This week’s games: Jan. 21 at Eden Prairie (6-7), Jan. 24 at Edina (5-8), Jan. 25 vs. Breck (8-6) at Cretin-Derham Hall
Ranking rationale: The Skippers’ steady ascent up the Power 25 continues after another undefeated week. The win streak is up to six after winning 78-49 vs. Burnsville (2-10) and 82-56 at Brainerd (7-7). Isa El-Amin led with 24 points against the Blaze to go with 20 for Anthony Ortiz. It didn’t look like it early in the season, but Minnetonka could be in the running to repeat as Class 4A champion.
13. Prior Lake (12-3)
Last week’s ranking: 10
This week’s games: Jan. 24 at Burnsville (2-10)
Ranking rationale: The Lakers shouldn’t feel too disappointed going 2-1 last week. They avoided calamity by winning 75-61 vs. Burnsville before falling 71-68 to this week’s biggest riser in the Power 25, Apple Valley (11-1). Prior Lake bounced back by winning 58-52 at previous No. 15 Eagan (10-3). Norbu Jenpa led with 18 points against Burnsville. The Apple Valley game was tied at 38 at halftime. Jenpa led in that one with 24 and with 18 against Eagan. The Lakers have a balanced lineup, but the 6-foot-4 wing Jenpa has really come on strong.
14. Champlin Park (10-3)
Last week’s ranking: 14
This week’s games: Jan. 21 vs. Rogers (6-9), Jan. 24 at Spring Lake Park (8-6)
Ranking rationale: The Rebels went 3-0 last week but didn’t do anything too out of this world to warrant a rise up the ranking. Champlin Park won 73-57 vs. Osseo (6-8) and 65-63 at Park Center (6-8) to remain in the Northwest Suburban Conference title race with one loss. It also won 81-71 in non-conference action at Southwest Christian (4-6). Preston Thielke led with 21 points against Osseo followed by 19 for Tyler Wagner.
15. Anoka (11-3)
Last week’s ranking: 15
This week’s games: Jan. 21 at Robbinsdale Armstrong (3-11), Jan. 24 vs. Blaine (7-6)
Ranking rationale: Anoka hung tough with a supremely talented Totino-Grace squad in the Tornadoes’ lone game last week, which resulted in an 88-77 home loss. After spotting T-G the first 10 points of the game, Anoka battled to make it a 41-36 deficit at halftime. The Tornadoes hung within single digits for most of the second half, but a dozen straight points for the Eagles put the game out of reach. Peyton Podany had a monster game leading all scorers with 27 points to go with 24 for teammate Dre Ellis.
16. Eagan (10-3)
Last week’s ranking: 15
This week’s games: Jan. 21 vs. No. 7 Tartan (13-0), Jan. 24 vs. Eastview (4-10)
Ranking rationale: Eagan has been in every ball game it’s played this season. The Wildcats suffered another close loss in a 1-1 week last week. It started with a blowout, 66-49 vs. Burnsville (2-10). It was just a three-point advantage at halftime before Eagan broke it open. Mikey McKenzie led with 17 points, followed by 16 for Wesley Hoke and 14 for Alex Schroepfer. Next was a 58-52 loss vs. then-No. 10 Prior Lake (12-3). The Wildcats trailed by two at halftime and were led on the night by 17 for Kevin Kemp and 14 for Schroepfer.
17. Shakopee (8-5)
Last week’s ranking: 11
This week’s games: Jan. 23 vs. Rosemount (4-9)
Ranking rationale: The Sabers’ three-game win streak, all coming on the road, was snapped at home last week in a 79-75 game vs. Lakeville South (8-6). Shakopee couldn’t quite come back from a 46-29 halftime deficit. It was led by 27 points from Luke Wherley and 17 from Devin Pass. The Sabers responded with an 82-53 win at Burnsville.
18. Lakeville North (10-5)
Last week’s ranking: 18
This week’s games: Jan. 24 vs. Lakeville South (8-6)
Ranking rationale: The Panthers have won four in a row with the last three coming by single digits. Last week, Lakeville North hung on for a 72-70 win vs. Eastview (4-10) and 67-61 win at Rosemount (4-9). Drew Kolander had 22 points against the Lightning to lead four Panthers in double figures.
19. Byron (11-2)
Last week’s ranking: 19
This week’s games: Jan. 21 at Cannon Falls (13-1), Jan. 23 at Pine Island (10-6)
Ranking rationale: Byron rolled in its only game last week, taking a solid Zumbrota-Mazeppa (13-4) team to the woodshed, 87-43 in Byron. Z-M is the only team that’s knocked off Cannon Falls, Byron’s next opponent, all season. The Bears were led by 19 points from Will Brian, followed by 16 for Max Dearborn and 15 for Aidan Gross.
20. Albany (13-0)
Last week’s ranking: 20
This week’s games: Jan. 21 vs. Eden Valley-Watkins (5-7), Jan. 23 vs. Little Falls (1-11)
Ranking rationale: Even without their 6-foot-7 center and Minnesota-Moorhead commit, Sam Hondl, the Huskies keep on rolling. Last week, Albany cruised to a 78-43 win at St. Cloud Cathedral (9-4) and an 89-44 win at Pierz (4-8). Zeke Austin led with 16 points to go with four assists and four steals against Cathedral, followed by 11 points for Ashton Olson. Against Pierz, Austin, a Jamestown University commit, led with 21-10-6.
21. Buffalo (8-4)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Jan. 21 vs. No. 24 Sauk Rapids-Rice (12-3), Jan. 24 at Eden Prairie (6-7)
Ranking rationale: After a 1-2 start to the season with losses to unranked foes, the Bison have dropped just one game since Dec. 17. They’ve won six of their last seven with the only blemish coming to a red-hot Wayzata (13-2) team that bumped up to No. 6 this week. In Buffalo’s lone game last week, it dominated the second half after trailing 28-27 at halftime to down previous No. 16 St. Michael-Albertville (10-4), 63-48. Four Bison scored in double figures led by 1
22. Moorhead (11-3)
Last week’s ranking: 22
This week’s games: Jan. 21 vs. No. 10 Alexandria (8-3), Jan. 24 vs. Brainerd (7-7), Jan. 25 at Jamestown, North Dakota (0-9)
Ranking rationale: Moorhead’s on a seven-game win streak with two of those victories coming against ranked foes. The conference-less Spuds played just once last week, cruising to a 70-50 victory at Osseo (6-8). Reign Battle led Moorhead with 21 points to go with 16 for Brian Zarazua.
23. St. Michael-Albertville (10-4)
Last week’s ranking: 16
This week’s games: Jan. 21 vs. Edina (5-8), Jan. 23 vs. No. 1 Hopkins (13-0)
Ranking rationale: The Knights have done well to sit at 10-4 heading into a stretch of seven straight games at home. However, last week was a step back with a 63-48 loss at Buffalo (8-4), which debuts this season in the Power 25 at No. 21. St. Michael-Albertville fell apart after leading 28-27 at halftime. Jack Thelen led the Knights with 22 points. They bounced back a few nights later in a big way with a 78-47 win at Eden Prairie (6-7). STMA got up by 20 at halftime and never looked back. Jordan Holm had 18 to go with 16 for Jeremiah Johnson and Thelen.
24. Sauk Rapids-Rice (12-3)
Last week’s ranking: 25
This week’s games: Jan. 21 at No. 21 Buffalo (8-4), Jan. 23 at Rocori (5-9)
Ranking rationale: Sauk Rapids-Rice went 3-0 last week after losing three of the previous five. The Storm won 100-88 at Detroit Lakes (6-7), 87-63 at Elk River (3-9) and 94-71 vs. St. Cloud Apollo (7-6). Keller Hanson led with 33 points and seven rebounds against the Lakers, followed by 29 and 10 for Izayah Cook and 23 and 13 for Spencer Swenson. Against the Elks, Swenson led with 25 points.
25. Waseca (16-0)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Jan. 20 vs. New Ulm (3-11), Jan. 24 at Worthington (2-12)
Ranking rationale: The options for the last few spots in this week’s Power 25 were numerous. Previous residents like Stewartville (12-2) and Lakeville South (8-6) were in strong consideration, along with Class 1A unbeaten Cherry (17-0) and big school teams with gaudy records like Rochester John Marshall (12-2), Mounds View (10-3) and Stillwater (10-4), to name a few.
Instead, the nod goes to one of the top teams in 2A that’s mowing down everyone on its schedule. Waseca has yet to face a Power 25 opponent, but only one team, St. Peter (7-8) has been able to hang within single digits of the Bluejays all season. They’re led by the Russell brothers, senior Damarius and sophomore Deron. Damarius is a three-star football recruit with Power 4 offers.
