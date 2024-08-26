Minnesota high school football: Predicted order of finish for each section in Class 5A
The 2024 Minnesota high school football season begins this week, and after Chanhassen won a thrilling 2023 Class 5A title over St. Thomas Academy, this season sets up to be another great one.
Alexandria, Rogers and Mankato West will all continue to push for visits to U.S. Bank Stadium after trips over the past few seasons.
READ: PRESEASON ALL-STATE OFFENSE | DEFENSE
Here is High School on SI's predicted order or finish for Class 5A Minnesota high school football.
Section 1
1. Owatonna
2. New Prague
3. Northfield
4. John Marshall
5. Century
Why Owatonna: Owatonna loses its starting quarterback and running back, but the Huskies have wide receiver Nolan Ginskey returning, which should keep their passing attack alive. They also return their two top tacklers in Blake Fitcher and Blake Davison.
Section 2
1. Chanhassen
2. Mankato West
3. Chaska
4. Waconia
5. Mankato East
Why Chanhassen: Running back Maxwell Woods is gone, as well as 34 seniors, but Chanhassen still has talent, especially on defense. Mankato West might also take a step back after a stellar season, so Section 2 might be more open than anticipated.
Tim Walz' former high school football players take stage at Democratic National Convention
Section 3
1. St. Thomas Academy
2. Bloomington Jefferson
3. Two Rivers
4. Apple Valley
5. Hastings
6. Bloomington Kennedy
Why St. Thomas Academy: The Cadets lose star running back Savion Hart, as well as quarterback Maximus Sims, but they always seem to reload with talent each year.
Section 4
1. Mahtomedi
2. St. Paul Central
3. Cretin-Derham Hall
4. Tartan
5. St. Paul Highland Park
6. St. Paul Harding/Humboldt
Why Mahtomedi: The Zephyrs lose some playmakers in Alec Mahoney and Charles Brandt, but they’re a solid program that’s led the section for the past four seasons.
Section 5
1. Robbinsdale Armstrong
2. Robbinsdale Cooper
3. Minneapolis Washburn
4. Minneapolis Southwest
5. St. Louis Park
Why Robbinsdale Armstrong: It’s a tight race between Armstrong and Cooper, but Armstrong defeated Cooper twice last season, and Kevon Johnson is one of the top running backs in Minnesota.
Section 6
1. Rogers
2. Monticello
3. Spring Lake Park
4. Park Center
5. Irondale
Why Rogers: The Royals might have to fend off a Monticello team with returning playmakers, but running back Kalvin Eull is back, and he’ll be looking for another season with over 20 touchdowns.
Section 7
1. Andover
2. Sauk Rapids- Rice
3. Elk River
4. Cambridge-Isanti
5. St. Francis
6. Duluth East
Why Andover: The Huskies lose a lot of talent after a run to the Class 5A semifinals, but wide receiver Cameron Begalle and linebacker Kaleb Wikel are two of the most talented players in Class 5A.
Section 8
1. Alexandria
2. Brainerd
3. Bemidji
4. Moorhead
5. St. Cloud Tech
6. St. Cloud Stephens
Why Alexandria: The Cardinals were 11-1 in 2023, with their first loss coming in the Class 5A semifinals. Quarterback Chase Thompson is back, and he’ll be throwing a lot to his top target, Mason Gorghuber.
Minnesota high school football: Predicted order of finish for Class 6A in 2024
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X