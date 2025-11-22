Minnesota High School Football Prep Bowl Schedule, Scores, Recaps - November 22, 2025
Follow the action from the final day of the 2025 MSHSL state championships
The 2025 Minnesota high school football Prep Bowl continues on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium with the 9-Player, Class 3A and Class 5A championships.
High School On SI has final scores, recaps and live updates on this page throughout the day.
9-PLAYER
Hillcrest Lutheran Academy (12-0) vs. Hills-Beaver Creek (12-0) - 10 a.m.
CLASS 3A
Annandale (12-0) vs. Waseca (12-0) - 1 p.m.
CLASS 5A
Spring Lake Park (12-0) vs. Chanhassen (11-1) - 4 p.m.
