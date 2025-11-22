Minnesota High School Football Prep Bowl Schedule, Scores, Recaps - November 22, 2025

High School

The 2025 Minnesota high school football season concludes on Saturday, November 22
The 2025 Minnesota high school football Prep Bowl continues on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium with the 9-Player, Class 3A and Class 5A championships.

High School On SI has final scores, recaps and live updates on this page throughout the day.

9-PLAYER

Hillcrest Lutheran Academy (12-0) vs. Hills-Beaver Creek (12-0) - 10 a.m.

CLASS 3A

Annandale (12-0) vs. Waseca (12-0) - 1 p.m.

CLASS 5A

Spring Lake Park (12-0) vs. Chanhassen (11-1) - 4 p.m.

