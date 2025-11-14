Minnesota (MSHSL) High School Football 2025 State Tournament Schedule, Scores, Recaps - November 14
Follow the action from the second day of the 2025 MSHSL football playoff semifinals
The 2025 Minnesota high school football state tournament semifinals continue on Friday, November 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The second day features the Class 2A semifinals and one game of the Class 4A, Class 5A and Class 6A semifinals.
High School On SI has final scores, recaps and live updates on this page throughout the day.
Class 2A
Eden Valley-Watkins vs. Jackson County Central - 9 a.m.
Goodhue vs. Holdingford - 4:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Kasson-Mantorville (10-1) vs. Grand Rapids (10-1) - 11:30 a.m.
Class 5A
Spring Lake Park (11-0) vs. St. Thomas Academy (11-0) - 2 p.m.
Class 6A
Moorhead (5-4) vs. Lakeville South (7-2) - 7:30 p.m.
