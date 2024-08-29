Updates: Minnesota high school football week one weather delays, kickoff times (8/29/2024)

High School

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Centennial defenders rally for a tackle against Edina in the 2023 Prep Bowl
Centennial defenders rally for a tackle against Edina in the 2023 Prep Bowl / Jeff Lawler

Many Minnesota high school football games have been delayed or rescheduled due to an expected storm throughout the state.

There are 105 games set to kickoff on Thursday, August 29. You can follow Minnesota high school football scores on our statewide scoreboard. This page will update throughout the night. If a game is not mentioned, it is still currently scheduled to kickoff at its initial time.

The following games are now scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

Eagan vs. Edina

The following games are now schedule to kickoff at 8 p.m.

Lakeville South vs. Wayzata

Minnetonka vs. White Bear Lake

Eden Valley-Watkins vs. Melrose

Duluth Denfeld vs. Mora

Mounds View vs. Farmington

New Prague vs. Bloomington Jefferson

Albany vs. New London-Spice

Minnesota Valley Lutheran vs. Sibley East

The following games are now scheduled to kickoff at 8:15 p.m.

Rosemount vs. Eastview


Rochester John Marshall vs. Apple Valley


The following games are now scheduled to kickoff at 8:30 p.m.

Stillwater vs. Lakeville North

Prior Lake vs. Forest Lake

— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X

