Updates: Minnesota high school football week one weather delays, kickoff times (8/29/2024)
Many Minnesota high school football games have been delayed or rescheduled due to an expected storm throughout the state.
There are 105 games set to kickoff on Thursday, August 29. You can follow Minnesota high school football scores on our statewide scoreboard. This page will update throughout the night. If a game is not mentioned, it is still currently scheduled to kickoff at its initial time.
The following games are now scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
Eagan vs. Edina
The following games are now schedule to kickoff at 8 p.m.
Lakeville South vs. Wayzata
Minnetonka vs. White Bear Lake
Eden Valley-Watkins vs. Melrose
Duluth Denfeld vs. Mora
Mounds View vs. Farmington
New Prague vs. Bloomington Jefferson
Albany vs. New London-Spice
Minnesota Valley Lutheran vs. Sibley East
The following games are now scheduled to kickoff at 8:15 p.m.
Rosemount vs. Eastview
Rochester John Marshall vs. Apple Valley
The following games are now scheduled to kickoff at 8:30 p.m.
Stillwater vs. Lakeville North
Prior Lake vs. Forest Lake
