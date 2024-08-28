Minnesota high school football: Predicting winners of top games for week one (8/28/2024)
The 2024 Minnesota high school football season begins on Thursday, and there are a handful of teams with top games right out of the gate.
There are three top-25 showdowns in Minnesota high school football in week one. Stillwater will face Lakeville North while Prior Lake and Forest Lake play in Class 6A showdowns. Class 5A features Andover against St. Thomas Academy, two teams who made it to U.S. Bank Stadium last season.
Here are High School on SI's predictions for the top games in week one of Minnesota high school football.
No. 6 Stillwater vs. No. 5 Lakeville North — 8/29, 7 p.m.
Stillwater against Lakeville North is the top game of week one of the Minnesota high school football season.
Ponies’ junior quarterback Nick Kinsey is one of the top quarterbacks in the state, and he will provide a unique challenge for what is usually a quality Lakeville North defense. Stillwater lost many seniors, but they kept playmakers at all three levels of the defense for 2024.
Lakeville North is led by a good quarterback as well. Riley Grossman is entering his senior season, and he was good for over one passing touchdown a game on average in 2023.
Prediction: Lakeville North 27, Stillwater 20
No. 16 St. Thomas Academy vs. No. 14 Andover — 8/29, 7 p.m.
St. Thomas Academy lost one its best senior classes in school history, so this will be an early look at how the Cadets fill those vacancies. Defensive backs Charles Probst and Finn Benz will return to lead their Cadets’ defense.
They will have their hands full with one of the top wide receivers in the state, Cameron Begalle. The Huskies lost quarterback Chase Pemberton to graduation, but they were still an effective team while he was injured last season. Senior Kaleb Weikel leads the Huskies’ defense from the linebacker position.
Prediction: Andover 24, St. Thomas Academy 14
No. 12 Prior Lake vs. No. 21 Forest Lake — 8/29, 7 p.m.
These are two programs that will look to break into the top tier of Class 6A in 2024. Last season, Prior Lake defeated Forest Lake 7-6 in week one, so this game might act as a marker for how these teams have changed since.
Forest Lake has one of the best players in Minnesota in defensive lineman Howie Johnson. The Rangers lose their top three rushers from last season, so they’ll enter 2024 with some inexperience in the skill positions.
Prior Lake also lost top playmakers, especially on defense. The Lakers always have talent, but they will once again face one of the toughest schedules in the state.
Prediction: Prior Lake 17, Forest Lake 10
Other top games in Minnesota high school football
(Predicted winners in bold)
Rocori vs Detroit Lakes — 8/30, 7 p.m.
No. 25 Stewartville vs Waseca — 8/30, 7 p.m.
Mahtomedi vs. No. 19 Brainerd — 8/30, 7 p.m.
New Prague vs. Bloomington Jefferson — 8/29, 7 p.m.
