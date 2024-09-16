Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (9/16/2024)
Charles Langama, Maple Grove
The senior helped the Crismon knock off the defending champions Centennial Cougars on Friday. Langama ran for 130 yards and scored the game winning touchdown early in the 4th quarter.
Riley Grossman, Lakeville North
Grossman threw for 247 yards and tossed three touchdowns to help lead the Panthers over crosstown rival Lakeville South.
Ayden Forsgren, Lakeville North
It only took one quarter for Forsgren to amass over 130 yards and two touchdowns on Friday against Lakeville South. The highlight of the night was a 97 yard touchdown grab in the first quarter that kickstarted the Lakeville North offense.
Isaiah Beale, Rochester Mayo
Beale eclipsed the 200-yard mark on Friday with three touchdowns in a losing effort against Farmington.
Marquel Keten, Totino-Grace
Keten ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Hutchinson on Friday for the Eagles.
Zach Welch, Anoka
The senior scored three rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown to help propel the Tornadoes past Blaine on Friday night.
Cole Drill, Mound Westonka
Drill aired it out for 279 yards and three touchdowns against Big Lake on Friday to help Mound Westonka improve to 3-0 on the season.
Kyler Thom, Minneapolis Southwest
Thom completed a hat-trick of touchdown passes on Friday in a 29-20 loss to St. Paul Highland Park.
Kaleb Ngwendson, Eastview
Ngwendson made a living in the Hopkins backfield with 2.5 sacks and five tackles in a 22-21 loss.
Lucky Dara, Luverne
Dara made the most of his three rushing attempts on Friday as he amassed 130 yards and two touchdowns in a 56-0 win over Sibley East.
Chase Conrad, Minnetonka
Conrad scored three rushing touchdowns in the Skippers' win over No. 1 Edina.
Noah Ginskey, Owatonna
The senior hauled in eight receptions for 187 yards and two touchdowns to help Owatonna get past New Prague 19-7.
Romi Chlebecek, Lakeville South
Chlebecek helped the Cougars hand Eagan its first loss of the season on Wednesday. The junior racked up 21 kills in a 3-0 sweep of the Wildcats.
Ella Zieske, Chanhassen
Zieske continued her impressive freshman campaign on Thursday against Orono with 19 kills and six defenses.
Jenna Maloy, White Bear Lake
Maloy counted to dominate Suburban East play this week as she scored five goals against Roseville and three more against Mounds View. She has now amassed a total of 22 goals so far through nine games.
Clara Fedunok, Woodbury
Fedunok helped the Royals complete an undefeated week with two goals against Cretin-Derham Hall. She also added an assist in a 3-1 victory over Maple Grove.
Elliot Walthour, Minneapolis Washburn
Walthour led the way this week for the Millers, scoring two goals to help lift them past Minneapolis Southwest 3-2.
Parker Nelson, Rochester Mayo
The senior scored a total of five goals this week to help keep the Spartans record unblemished at 7-0-1.
Seth Davidson, Sartell
Davidson scored five goals on Tuesday as the Sabers outlasted Willmar 6-3.
Alvin Bropleh, Monticello
Bropleh did a little bit of everything this week for the Magic. He started the week off with a two goal performance against Cambridge-Isanti before finishing off the week with a two goal and one assist night against Big Lake.
Jack Butler