Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (9/23/2024)
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
Mason West, Edina
West boasted a perfect 158.3 passer rating on Friday, throwing for 301 yards and five touchdowns in a blowout win over Wayzata.
Kevin Ndirangu, Forest Lake
Ndirangu led the charge for a Ranger team that ran for over 330 yards against White Bear Lake on Friday. The junior rushed for 138 yards and one touchdown, averaging 11.5 yards per carry.
Mack Jurkovich, Forest Lake
Jurkovich didn't find the endzone like Ndirangu did for the Rangers, but he did much of the dirty work on the ground. The sophomore ran for 183 yards on 17 carries to help the Rangers hang on for a 28-21 victory.
Cedric Tomes, East Ridge
Tomes threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns in a lopsided 54-7 win over Woodbury on Friday.
Javon Minor, Roseville
Minor was the focal point of the offense on Friday, running for 186 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-18 win over Park of Cottage Grove.
Aideyn Souvannarath, Hopkins
Souvannarath helped Hopkins get its second win of the season on Friday, corralling two interceptions in a 34-22 victory.
Kukla Griffin, Rochester Mayo
Griffin helped the Spartans stimy a potent Rosemount offense with an interception and seven total tackles en route to a 17-14 victory.
Jonah Ask, Farmington
Ask gave top-ranked Lakeville North all it could handle on Friday as he eclipsed the 100-yard mark on the ground and added a touchdown.
Jett Feeney, Moorhead
Feeney hurled six touchdown passes and threw for nearly 400 yards in a 50-15 blowout win over Sartell on Friday.
Stephan Jackson, Minneapolis North
Jackson scored the game's first touchdown to kickstart the Polars' offense. The senior would finish the game with 233 yards and three touchdowns to help them breeze past DeLaSalle 56-12.
Abdulla Ahmed, Prior Lake
Ahmed scored the game-winning goal to help hand Eagan its first defeat of the season on Saturday.
Mati Telahun, Two Rivers
Two Rivers was a perfect 3-0 on the week, and Telahun played a huge part in that. The sophomore finished the week with four goals and two assists.
Becca Smith, White Bear Lake
Smith led the Bears to wins against East Ridge and Park of Cottage Grove this week, scoring a total of three goals and adding one assist.
Ellen Neuharth, Academy of Holy Angels
The University of Minnesota commit racked up a total of six points against Bloomington Kennedy on Thursday.
Kaelyn Bjorklund, Lakeville South
The sophomore had eight kills and six defenses to help lead Lakeville South to a 3-0 sweep over Burnsville.
Zoe Dearborn, Byron
Deerborn led the way for the Bears against St. Peter with 22 kills and eight defenses in a 3-0 sweep.
