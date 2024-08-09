Mississippi high school football: Caleb Cunningham leads list of 2025 top football recruits
Mississippi is a state that not only loves its football, but is responsible for NFL Hall of Famers such as Walter Payton, Jerry Rice and Brett Favre, as well as other greats like 2003 NFL Co-MVP Steve "Air" McNair and Super Bowl champion Fletcher Cox.
With the 2024 Mississippi high school football season kicking off later this month, now is a good time to talk about some key players to watch this year who might be the next NFL stars to hail from the Magnolia State.
Here is a look at the top 10 recruits in Mississippi's Class of 2025 in order of their state ranking:
Mississippi's Top 10 Class of 2025 high school football prospects
1. Caleb Cunningham - Wide receiver
- High school: Choctaw County
- Height: 6'1"
- Weight: 190 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 5-star (98)
- National ranking: 22
- Position ranking: 3
- College: Committed to Alabama
2. Deuce Knight - Quarterback
- High school: George County
- Height: 6'4.5"
- Weight: 206 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (94)
- National ranking: 34
- Position ranking: 5
- College: Committed to Notre Dame
3. Akylin Dear - Running back
- High school: Quitman
- Height: 6'1"
- Weight: 200 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (94)
- National ranking: 45
- Position ranking: 1
- College: Uncommitted
4. Tyler Lockhart - Linebacker
- High school: Winona
- Height: 6'3"
- Weight: 200 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (92)
- National ranking: 141
- Position ranking: 17
- College: Uncommitted
5. KaMario Taylor - Quarterback
- High school: Noxubee County
- Height: 6'3.5"
- Weight: 205 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (91)
- National ranking: 200
- Position ranking: 14
- College: Committed to Mississippi State
6. Tyler Miller - Offensive tackle
- High school: Laurel
- Height: 6'5"
- Weight: 315 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (91)
- National ranking: 225
- Position ranking: 24
- College: Committed to LSU
7. Tyshun Willis - Edge
- High school: Velma Jackson
- Height: 6'1"
- Weight: 230 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (90)
- National ranking: 237
- Position ranking: 23
- College: Committed to Mississippi State
8. Mario Nash Jr. - Interior offensive line
- High school: Kemper County
- Height: 6'4"
- Weight: 280 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (90)
- National ranking: 238
- Position ranking: 14
- College: Committed to Mississippi State
9. Kevin Oatis - Defensive line
- High school: Hattiesburg
- Height: 6'2"
- Weight: 285 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (90)
- National ranking: 243
- Position ranking: 27
- College: Uncommitted
10. Jarcoby Hopson - Linebacker
- High school: Lake Cormorant
- Height: 6'1"
- Weight: 205 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (90)
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 23
- College: Committed to Ole Miss
Want more Mississippi high school football coverage? We've got you covered:
- 2024 Mississippi high school football schedules released
- Top 25 Mississippi high school football preseason rankings
- 10 non-region Mississippi high school football games to watch in 2024
Visit High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports