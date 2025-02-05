Tristen Keys is becoming a crown jewel prospect for top programs
Tristen “TK” Keys is becoming a crown jewel target for many top programs. Keys is a 6-foot-3 185-pound frame from Hattiesburg High School in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
He is a five-star wide receiver across the recruiting boys and recently released a Top-12. These 12 schools include LSU, Alabama, USC, Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Florida, and Miami.
Though 12 teams are on the list it seems that three teams are making a huge impression. Those three teams include Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Alabama.
He recently visited Alabama which seemed to be enough of a reason to put them on this list. The Crimson Tide have a deep history of turning wide receivers into NFL stars however that didn’t seem to be the only thing sticking out to the Mississippi prospect. The people in Tuscaloosa played a huge factor in the consideration so far.
Tennessee is also in deep consideration as the Volunteers have even been predicted to be the favorite for Keys. Keys loves the thought of being alongside talented QBs such as Faizon Brandon and George MacIntyre. He visited Tennessee multiple times during the season and the Vols have made it known that he is the top player on their board that is uncommitted.
Texas A&M is another team that has made a huge impression on Keys. This impression also was from a visit that he took during the season. Keys loved the environment surrounded by Aggies fans.
Keys has publicly confirmed that the programs are in the top three in terms of standing out. It is unsure when the talented prospect could commit however when he does the team who lands him will be in much better shape. All teams in the top-12 stand a chance but these three definitely have made their case strong.
