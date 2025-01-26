OTE star Taylen Kinney visits Purdue Boilermakers basketball
OTE star Taylen Kinney was on the road recently for a visit to Purdue. This was the first official visit in his recruitment as he has only taken unofficial visits in the past. These unofficial visits include Kentucky three times, Butler, Louisville, Notre Dame, Cincinnati, and Purdue in the past.
Kinney is a 6-foot-1 guard who ranks as the No. 2 player in the state of Georgia, the No. 4 point guard in the country, and the 14th player nationally on 247Sports. Kinney currently averages 21.3 points, 5.0 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and nearly two steals a game.
The talented guard is in the 2026 recruiting class which lands him as a current junior. He is the star of RWE which is one of the better teams currently in OTE.
Kinney does have a list of top schools. This is a top 15 list of schools which include Purdue, Kansas, Kansas State, Cincinnati, Tennessee, Auburn, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisville, Xavier, Oregon, Notre Dame, Georgia, Illinois, and Kentucky.
ON3 has Purdue as a leader however anything can change before his commitment which has not yet been scheduled.

