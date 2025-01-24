Former Carolina Panthers star Captain Munnerlyn accepts Chambers high school head coaching job
Former Carolina Panthers cornerback Captain Munnerlyn has accepted a high school coaching job in North Carolina. Munnerlyn was drafted in the 7th round by the Panthers in the 2009 NFL Draft.
Munnerlyn accepted the Chambers High School coaching job in the Charlotte, North Carolina area. He is accepting the job following two seasons as a Myers Park High School assistant coach.
Munnerlyn started his career in Charlotte spending five years with the Panthers before playing three years with the Minnesota Vikings. He played two more seasons with Carolina before his playing time in the NFL concluded.
Munnerlyn was a high school star at South Carolina in college finishing his career with five interceptions however that would not top his NFL career where he finished with 12 total interceptions.
Chambers High School wrapped up its season going .500. The former NFL star will look to follow some of the success of former NFL players who took over as coaches and have succeeded such as Teddy Bridgewater most recently did in the state of Florida.
