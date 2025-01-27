Noah Neumann discusses high school basketball and social media success
Not all athletes have the fame factor however the Neumann family has a healthy dose of both fame and talent.
The oldest brother Noah Neumann has been successful throughout his high school career and is actively continuing to improve.
He plays basketball at Good Vision Academy in Houston, Texas. The talented ball player holds offers from McNeese State, Sam Houston, and more. Not only does the he play for Good Vision Academy he plays for Rod Wave Elite which is an AAU team run by Cam Wilder. This sparked some fame that came along with his sharp skills.
Neumann caught up with High School on SI.
“First off, let me just say that I love my Good Vision Academy teammates. We are a family and we compete as a group," said Neumann. "We are emerging as a tough contender in our conference and I am enjoying my role as the leader of the team. Above all, we work together in everything that we do. I got my state championship last year and I’m hopeful to do it again this year!
"Personally, this is the best basketball I’ve played in my life. Offensively, I’ve always been a threat. Now, I have become a defensive nightmare as well. This is probably because I just don’t tire out. I’m going to stay in your face, pressing you the whole game, and I’m not going to back down."
Playing with Good Vision Academy is special for the oldest of the three brothers for many reasons, not the least of which is the opportunity to play with his middle brother, Nelson Neumann, who is also popular on the social media and basketball scene.
“Nelson brings a distinct energy to the team. He’s ridiculously bright and a real cerebral player, and so even though he’s a freshman, he’s always pointing out Xs and Os and telling people where to be," Noah said. "He’s playing confidently and crushing it, which I love to see. It’s great when we’re on the court together. You know, that brother chemistry is undeniable. I know my parents love to see us out there together too."
RWE is the place where Noah and Nelson both caught media attention. All they needed was that spark and it caught fire quickly and grew bigger. The Neumann brothers mixed with YouTube star Cam Wilder was exactly what the basketball community needed.
“RWE has changed my life in that it’s brought really good basketball to a much wider audience. It has a sense of friendship and fun surrounding it. It helped me see a clear path for merging my basketball career with my social media career. Mine is a path less taken because I’m finding success in multiple realms of life. And Cam? Cam’s my guy, family for real. We’ve become good friends. He is building a basketball movement. The sheer crowds, energy, and excitement generated at RWE games are unbelievable. I just love to be a part of that and I’m thankful to Cam for the opportunities.”
Some big things are coming for the talented prospect. He isn’t ready to announce just yet but he does have a timeline. That timeline is set for around two months.
“I’ve got some interesting things brewing. My situation is unique, as you know, being a basketball player, a content creator, and the owner of a thriving media business. I’ve got some big decisions to make, but I know God’s got me and my path will soon become clear. I’ll be looking to announce in the next two months or so.”
Being a creator in the basketball community, Neumann quickly found ways to grow his brand even away from RWE. This includes playing in Creator League events both solo and with his brothers. Neumann confirmed that he loves the “side quests” that he has already done.
“I’ve really loved these little side quests. Creator League was awesome. I loved supporting my brothers as they played and then playing myself. Strictly B-ball also had a 3-v-3 at Mall of America in Minnesota and that was definitely a highlight for me. I got to meet so many other ballers and creators and the fan turnout was insane, like the biggest I’ve ever seen, four floors worth. I’m always humbled to be a part of these events. The fans always show out and that really is what keeps me going with my crazy schedule.”
Neumann is a special type of athlete and there are some things that he believes fans should know about him.
“I’m a team player and a pass-first guard, but if that shot is open, you better believe I’m taking it. I don’t cut corners, ever. I’m going to tell you if you don’t touch that line. I’m going to hold you to a high standard because that’s what I hold myself to. Overall, I think I’m a good teammate. I always bring the positive energy and the good vibes!. I’m humble and have no ego. I believe in hard work. I look at basketball as a privilege, and an opportunity to do what I love every day. I am blessed.”
More From This Author (Caleb Sisk)
