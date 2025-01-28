North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick visits Jared Curtis
College coaches have been on the road recruiting and that includies one of coach who always gets tons of attention from the media. That coach is NFL legend Bill Belichick, the new head coach at the University of North Carolina.
Belichick, of course, is the former head coach of the New England Patriots where he won six Super Bowls. He also won two Super Bowls as an assistant with the Giants.
Belichick has always had a way with quarterbacks, including Tom Brady who spent many years under the talented coach.
Belichick has already started recruiting at the QB position and he traveled to the state of Tennessee, on Monday, to meet with one of the nation's best quarterbacks.
Belichick visited Jared Curtis for an in-home recruiting pitch. Curtis attends Nashville Christian High School in Nashville, Tennessee. He led the talented team to a state championship game in 2024 and won. Curtis has already released his top six schools (Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, South Carolina, Auburn, and Ohio State). The Tar Heels will now have an opportunity to make noise as the talented recruit will visit Chapel Hill.
The Tar Heels already hav a 2026 QB commit, Zaid Lott from North Caroilina's Providence Country Day.
More From This Author (Caleb Sisk)
- Five-Star Ryder Lyons Remains One of The Nation's Top Uncommitted QBs
- Breaking: Nate Sims commits to in-state Kansas Jayhawks
- Tyler and Tucker Cook: The Brothers Redefining Leadership and Resilience at Bradley Central
- Abu Yarmah Believes His OTE Success Will Prepare Him For College
- 4-Star Defensive Back Ashton Alston Reflects on Anderson High’s Season and His Bright Future
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 off-season and 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.