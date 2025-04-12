2026 recruit Jackson Cantwell sets new national high in shot put with huge throw; says decision coming 'soon'
You’ve heard of moving your outfielders back, but when Nixa junior Jackson Cantwell comes to your town to throw the shot put, you might want to back your thrower's pit up a bit.
On Friday, April 11, the Jim Vaughan Invitational at Springfield’s JFK Stadium, almost found that out the hard way.
Cantwell, the 6-foot-8, 330-pound son of 2008 U.S. Olympic silver medalist shot thrower Christian Cantwell, set a new national high when he heaved a massive throw a staggering 73-feet, 6.25 inches (22.41 meters). The throw, which you can see below, nearly clears the entire pit.
It’s nothing new for Cantwell. Other programs have had to adjust their pits to handle Cantwell’s staggering throws. Last season, the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) had to do the same for its pits at the MSHSAA Track and Field Championships in anticipation of Cantwell’s behemoth heaves.
His throw on Friday was more than 13 feet better than second place, which went to Mountain Home senior Eli Jones, who threw a solid 60-feet, 5.5 inches (18.43m). Cantwell’s teammate and fellow classmate, Hayden Mays, took third with a throw of 56-feet, 11.5 inches (17.36m).
He reset the season high held by, well, himself – a throw of 61-25.00 (18.67m) on April 7 at the Nixa Quad. Cantwell won the 2024 Class 5 state championship in the shot as a sophomore (after fabricating the pit) with a throw of 71-11.00 (21.92m) and, barring something unforeseen, is a massive favorite to repeat as a junior.
With each seeming throw, Cantwell continues to inch closer and closer to the national outdoor high school record of 81-feet, 3.5 inches (24.77m), set by Michael Carter of Jefferson High (Dallas, Texas) at the June 1979 Golden West Invitational in Sacramento, Calif., a record many have thought to be untouchable.
Carter also holds the second-longest throw of 77-0 (23.46m), a mark Cantwell seems a threat to reach.
Cantwell is also seemingly nearing a college decision. The nation’s No. 2 college football recruit for the class of 2026, reiterated to Danielle R. King of Ozarks Sports Zone in an interview on Friday that his decision is likely to come soon.
“Commitment would be closer than it appears. I’ll say that,” Cantwell told the outlet. “I don’t know when it’ll be, but it’s coming soon.
“I’ve still got that top six, but I think I can figure this thing out sooner than later. Like, I might not need all of these (official visits).”
Cantwell and the Eagles will be back in action next week, April 18, at the Christian County Relays.