High School

A list of Missouri high school alums in this year's NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

This year's NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament features 19 teams with Missouri players

Cody Thorn

Drake's Bennett Stirtz (14) drives down the court on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, at the Knapp Center. Stirtz played high school basketball at Liberty High School.
March Madness is here and the field of 68 teams in the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament was unveiled. Many people will be filling out brackets and doing extensive research to determine which school will win it all.

Drake has six players, including three that followed Coach Ben McCollum from Division II Northwest Missouri State to Des Moines this season. Tennessee and Iowa State each have three Missourians.

Here is a list of NCAA Men's Tournament players who originally went to high school in Missouri:

Alabama

Labaron Philon, Link Academy 

Caleb Lov
Arizona

Caleb Love, CBC 

Arkansas

Trevon Brazile, Springfield Kickapoo

Lawson Blake, Link Year Prep 

Colorado State 

Kyan Evans, Staley 

Creighton 

Ryan Kalkbrener, Trinity Catholic 

Drake 

Cam Manyawua, Staley 

Isaiah Jackson, Independence William Chrisman

Kael Combs, Nixa 

Bennett Stirtz, Liberty

Isaia Howard, Plattsburg 

Daniel Abreu, Willard 

Iowa State 

Keshon Gilbert, Vashon

Kayden Fish, Staley

Conrad Hawley, Ray-Pec

Kansas

Dajuan Harris Jr., Columbia Rock Bridge

Liberty 

Kai Yu, Link Year Prep 

Lipscomb 

Miles White, Rockhurst

Missouri

T.O. Barrett, Link Academy

Elliot Cadea
North Carolina 

James Brown, Link Academy 

Elliot Cadeau, Link Academy

Oklahoma

Jacolb-Fredson-Cole, Link Academy 

Luke Northweather, Blair Oaks

Omaha 

Tony Osborn, Mound City 

SIU-Edwardsville

Raynard Horry, Fort Zumwalt West 

Brian Taylor II, De Smet

Tennessee

Cade Phillips, Link Academy 

Felix Okpara, Link Academy 

Ben Linnemeyer, Columbia Rock Bridge/Link Academy 

UConn

Tarris Reed Jr., Chaminade College Prep/Link Academy 

VCU

Phillip Russell, Vashon 

Xavier 

Cam Fletcher, Vashon 

Cody Thorn
