A list of Missouri high school alums in this year's NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament
March Madness is here and the field of 68 teams in the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament was unveiled. Many people will be filling out brackets and doing extensive research to determine which school will win it all.
Drake has six players, including three that followed Coach Ben McCollum from Division II Northwest Missouri State to Des Moines this season. Tennessee and Iowa State each have three Missourians.
Here is a list of NCAA Men's Tournament players who originally went to high school in Missouri:
Alabama
Labaron Philon, Link Academy
Arizona
Caleb Love, CBC
Arkansas
Trevon Brazile, Springfield Kickapoo
Lawson Blake, Link Year Prep
Colorado State
Kyan Evans, Staley
Creighton
Ryan Kalkbrener, Trinity Catholic
Drake
Cam Manyawua, Staley
Isaiah Jackson, Independence William Chrisman
Kael Combs, Nixa
Bennett Stirtz, Liberty
Isaia Howard, Plattsburg
Daniel Abreu, Willard
Iowa State
Keshon Gilbert, Vashon
Kayden Fish, Staley
Conrad Hawley, Ray-Pec
Kansas
Dajuan Harris Jr., Columbia Rock Bridge
Liberty
Kai Yu, Link Year Prep
Lipscomb
Miles White, Rockhurst
Missouri
T.O. Barrett, Link Academy
North Carolina
James Brown, Link Academy
Elliot Cadeau, Link Academy
Oklahoma
Jacolb-Fredson-Cole, Link Academy
Luke Northweather, Blair Oaks
Omaha
Tony Osborn, Mound City
SIU-Edwardsville
Raynard Horry, Fort Zumwalt West
Brian Taylor II, De Smet
Tennessee
Cade Phillips, Link Academy
Felix Okpara, Link Academy
Ben Linnemeyer, Columbia Rock Bridge/Link Academy
UConn
Tarris Reed Jr., Chaminade College Prep/Link Academy
VCU
Phillip Russell, Vashon
Xavier
Cam Fletcher, Vashon
