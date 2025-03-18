High School

A list of Missouri high school alums in this year's NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament

This year's NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament features 14 players from Missouri

Baylor Lady Bears guard Bella Fontleroy (22) blocks the shot of Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jasmine Shavers (3) during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Fontleroy played high school basketball at Springfield Kickapoo. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Baylor Lady Bears guard Bella Fontleroy (22) blocks the shot of Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jasmine Shavers (3) during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Fontleroy played high school basketball at Springfield Kickapoo. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

This year's NCAA Women's Division I Basketball Tournament field of 68 was unveiled on Sunday, and nine colleges have players from Missouri on the roster. So, while you are filling out brackets, you can look to see where some of the former top players in Missouri high school girls basketball are competing at this March Madness.

Kansas State leads the way with four players from the Show-Me State. The Wildcats are coached by Jeff Mittie, a native of Blue Springs and coached at Division II Missouri Western before climbing up the D-I ranks.

Murray State and Creighton both have two Missourians rostered.

As far as high school, powerhouse school Incarnate Word and Barstow, from Kansas City, have two players on rosters for the 2024-25 season.

A list of Missouri high school alums in this year's NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament:

Baylor

Bella Fontleroy, Springfield Kickapoo 

Creighton 

Kennedy Townsend, Park Hill 

Brooke Littrell, Green City

Serena Sundell
Kansas State junior guard Serena Sundell (4) shoots for two against Kansas in the second half of the Sunflower Showdown inside Allen Fieldhouse Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. Sundell played high school basketball at Maryville. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kansas State 

Brylee Glenn, Barstow 

Jaelyn Glenn, Barstow 

Serena Sundell, Maryville 

Eliza Maupin, Webster Groves 

Kentucky 

Saniah Tyler, Incarnate Word

Mississippi State 

Chandler Prater, North Kansas City 

Murray State 

Grace Billington, Moberly

Adalyn Koelling, Jefferson City Helias Catholic

Nebraska

Natalie Potts, Incarnate Word (injured)

Tennessee Tech 

Megan Aulbert, Lutheran St. Charles 

UNC-Greensboro

Tasia Johnson, Lee’s Summit West 

Chandler Prater
Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Chandler Prater (5) drives against Ole Miss Rebels guard Kennedy Todd-Williams (3) during the first half at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

