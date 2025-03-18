A list of Missouri high school alums in this year's NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament
This year's NCAA Women's Division I Basketball Tournament field of 68 was unveiled on Sunday, and nine colleges have players from Missouri on the roster. So, while you are filling out brackets, you can look to see where some of the former top players in Missouri high school girls basketball are competing at this March Madness.
Kansas State leads the way with four players from the Show-Me State. The Wildcats are coached by Jeff Mittie, a native of Blue Springs and coached at Division II Missouri Western before climbing up the D-I ranks.
Murray State and Creighton both have two Missourians rostered.
As far as high school, powerhouse school Incarnate Word and Barstow, from Kansas City, have two players on rosters for the 2024-25 season.
A list of Missouri high school alums in this year's NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament:
Baylor
Bella Fontleroy, Springfield Kickapoo
Creighton
Kennedy Townsend, Park Hill
Brooke Littrell, Green City
Kansas State
Brylee Glenn, Barstow
Jaelyn Glenn, Barstow
Serena Sundell, Maryville
Eliza Maupin, Webster Groves
Kentucky
Saniah Tyler, Incarnate Word
Mississippi State
Chandler Prater, North Kansas City
Murray State
Grace Billington, Moberly
Adalyn Koelling, Jefferson City Helias Catholic
Nebraska
Natalie Potts, Incarnate Word (injured)
Tennessee Tech
Megan Aulbert, Lutheran St. Charles
UNC-Greensboro
Tasia Johnson, Lee’s Summit West
OTHER MISSOURI STORIES
St. Mary's standout Zyree Collins details his commitment to Austin Peay
Vote: Who should be Missouri high school Athlete of the Week? (03/17/2025)
Missouri (MSHSAA) boys state high school basketball Class 4-6 brackets, schedules, scoreboard
High School on SI Top 25 national high school baseball rankings (3/16/2025)
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App