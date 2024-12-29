Jefferson City (Mo.) vs. Tulsa Union (Okla.) Joe Machens Great 8 Classic boys championship; Live scoring, updates
Today’s boys cross-state final of the Joe Machens Great 8 Classic features the Jefferson City Jays (8-2) against the Tulsa (Okla.) Union Redhawks (4-2). Opening tip is slated for 7 p.m. inside Jefferson City’s Fleming Fieldhouse.
Jefferson City beat Lausanne (Tenn.) and Charlotte (Fla.) to reach today’s final. Union bested Eugene (Mo.) 88-77 and Montgomery (Colo.) to get here.
The Jays are led by 6-foot-4 senior Jordan Martin – the Jays’ all-time leading scorer who surpassed 2,000 career points in Saturday’s win.
Union, ranked No. 1 last season in our Oklahoma Top 25 boys high school basketball poll, is again one of the Okie state’s top teams in 2024-25.
Other Missouri high school sports news:
Top Missouri girls high school basketball program extends five-year winning streak
Missouri High School Football All-State: Missouri Football Coaches Association Announces Class 4 Team
Missouri Football Coaches Association announces all-state football teams: Missouri 8-man, Class 1-3 all-state
Top Missouri high school coach resigns to take college job with Division I FCS program
Ranking the top 25 Missouri girls high school wrestlers (12/27/2024)
Jefferson City vs. Tulsa Union Live scoring, updates:
Live scoring and updates will go here when the game starts.