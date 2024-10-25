Missouri (MSHSAA) high school football scores, live updates (10/25/2024)
The 2024 Missouri high school football season rolls on with a packed schedule of Week 9 matchups getting underway on Friday, including a pair of Missouri Top 25 showdowns as No. 1 Cardinal Ritter hosts No. 3 Lutheran North and No. 4 Lee's Summit North faces No. 20 Lee's Summit.
You can follow all of the MSHSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Missouri High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here's your guide to catching all of the Week 9 Missouri high school football action this Friday night (October 25, 2024).
We also invite you to visit the brand new Missouri homepage on High School on SI, powered by SBLive Sports, for the latest news, highlights, analysis, scores, photos and information on Missouri high school sports.
