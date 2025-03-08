MSHSAA Class 4 boys state sectional basketball playoff schedule, brackets
While state playoffs for Missouri's Class 1-3 boys and girls draw to a close this week, classes 4-6 are just getting started with an exciting slate of games on tap.
Class 4 boys begin their sectional round on March 10, with quarterfinals March 14, semifinals March 21 and finals March 22. Class 5 and 6 boys begin quarterfinal play on March 14 with semifinals slated for March 19 and finals March 20.
Returning state champion Vashon is back in the tournament this season, kicking off the tournament with a showdown against MICDS.
MSHSAA boys Class 4 state playoff bracket
MSHSAA boys Class 4 Missouri state sectional playoff matchups
Class 4
(All games are slated for March 10)
Dexter vs. Potosi, 6 p.m.
Owensville vs. Clayton, 7 p.m.
Vashon vs. MICDS, 7 p.m.
Orchard Farm vs. Mexico, 7 p.m.
Father Tolton Regional Catholic vs. Strafford, 6 p.m.
Logan-Rogersville vs. Aurora, 6 p.m.
Nevada vs. Center, 7 p.m.
St. Pius X (Kansas City) vs. Benton, 7 p.m.
MSHSAA boys Class 1-3 playoff brackets
Class 1 boys
Class 2 boys
Class 3 boys
Missouri boys Class 1-3 MSHSAA semifinals playoff matchups
Class 1
(March 14 games)
Chadwick vs. Wheatland, 2 p.m.
St. Elizabeth vs. Braymer, 4 p.m.
Class 2
(March 12 games)
Puxico vs. Canton, 6 p.m.
Eugene vs. Lincoln, 8 p.m.
Class 3
(March 12 games)
Woodland vs. Principia, 10 a.m.
Thayer vs. KIPP KC Legacy, noon
