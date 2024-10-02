Top 25 Missouri high school football rankings (10/2/2024)
Week 5 of the Missouri high school football season featured a few upsets. Rock Bridge knocked off Helias Catholic in a battle of top 25 teams.
Here is the SBLive Missouri Top 25 football rankings for Monday, Sept. 30:
1. Cardinal Ritter (5-0)
Previous ranking: 1
WR Dejarrian “DJ” Miller had his second 100-yard-plus game of the season in a 50-16 win over Lift For Life. He hauled in six catches for 106 yards.
2. CBC (4-1)
Previous ranking: 2
The Cadets won their third game in a row and stayed unbeaten against Missouri teams with a 41-0 shutout over SLUH. In the second shutout of the year, Roman Jackson had a pick-six.
3. Lutheran North (4-1)
Previous ranking: 3
The Crusaders posted an 80-0 win over Lutheran South on Friday. The defense allowed -55 yards rushing and -24 yards of total offense in the victory. DE Sol DeBoise had 4 tackles and 2 sacks.
4. De Smet (4-1)
Previous ranking: 4
How did the Spartans respond to the first loss of the year? They scored a season-high 62 points in a win against Vianney. K-State pledge Dillon Duff completed nine passes for 224 yards and three touchdowns.
5. Nixa (5-0)
Previous ranking: 5
The Eagles posted their best offensive game of the year in a 56-12 win over Lebanon in a Central Ozark Conference game. RB Dylan Rebura ran for 4 touchdowns and caught another.
6. Lee’s Summit North (5-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Nebraska pledge Isaiah Mozee had a pair of touchdowns in a 44-12 win against Blue Springs but left the game with an injury.
7. Kearney (5-0)
Previous ranking: 7
The Class 4 champions beat a Class 6 team for the second week in a row, rolling to a 42-6 win against North Kansas City. Corbin Emmons and Tristan Williams each ran for two scores.
8. Blair Oaks (4-1)
Previous ranking: 8
For the third time this year, the Falcons scored 60 or more points. Blair Oaks posted a 62-0 win over Boonville. QB Tyler Bax had four first-half touchdowns — two passing and two rushing.
9. Platte County (5-0)
Previous ranking: 9
WR Tres Baskerville hauled in two of the Pirates’ three touchdown catches in a 42-7 win over Belton.
10. MICDS (4-1)
Previous ranking: 10
The Rams posted a 29-0 win over John Burroughs — the second straight shutout. LB Peyton Simons had 10 tackles in the win.
11. Rockhurst (5-0)
Previous ranking: 12
RB/FS Pierce Fisher had an interception and a pair of touchdown runs for the Hawklets in a 20-3 win over Bishop Miege (Kan.) on Friday.
12. Liberty North (3-2)
Previous ranking: 13
Junior RB Zemar Cheatam scored a career-best 5 TDs in a 59-7 win over Ray-Pec. He ran for 101 yards on 17 touches and posted his second straight 100-yard-plus game of the season.
13. Eureka (5-0)
Previous ranking: 15
Trevor Codak caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Casey Hobleman with 1:05 left to help escape with a 14-10 over Kirkwood.
14. Carthage (4-1)
Previous ranking: 16
The Tigers scored 35 unanswered points to pull away from Willard
15. Rock Bridge (4-1)
Previous ranking: 23
The Bruins trailed 22-7 in the fourth quarter against Helias Catholic and rallied to tie the game and then win 29-22 in OT. Devin Holt caught the game-winning score.
16. Helias (4-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Alex Marberry had a touchdown run and a punt return for a score for the Crusaders in an overtime loss to Rock Bridge in a Central Missouri Activities Conference clash.
17. Seneca (5-0)
Previous ranking: 17
QB Kaden Clouse was 6 for 8 passing for 124 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 56-14 win over Aurora.
18. Lafayette Wildwood (5-0)
Previous ranking: 18
The Lancers scored 37 points in the first half — behind two touchdowns run by QB Jack Behl and one passing — in a 47-7 victory over Pattonville.
19. St. Pius X Kansas City (4-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Since an opening-week loss to Rockhurst, the Warriors have scored more points each of the following four weeks. The latest team to struggle to stop the Warriors was Chillicothe, which lost 64-0. In the past two weeks, Pius has outscored the foes 125-0.
20. Jackson (3-2)
Previous ranking: 21
The Indians continue its upward trajectory with win No. 2 in a row with a 57-9 win over Poplar Bluff. Jackson is 3-0 when scoring 40 or more points.
21. Seckman (5-0)
Previous ranking: 22
For the past four years, the Jaguars have had at least a 5-game winning streak at some point. Seckman posted a 30-0 win over Oakville — the team’s first shutout since a 33-0 win over Oakville last year.
22. Blue Springs South (4-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Senior Gage Schroeder had 8 tackles and a pair of sacks for the Jaguars in a 41-16 win over Staley.
23. Smithville (4-1)
Previous ranking: 25
QB Peyton Steffen threw for 193 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-7 win over Excelsior Springs. The Warriors face a 5-0 Platte County squad this week in a Highway 92 Showdown.
24. Cape Girardeau Central (5-0)
Previous ranking: NR
The Tigers allowed 203 yards of total offense in a 47-0 win over St. Dominic. It was the third shutout of the season.
25. Mount Vernon (4-1)
Previous ranking: NR
The Mountaineers made a statement win over Lamar, handing the defending Class 2 champions loss No. 2 on the season. It was also the first win for Mount Vernon against Lamar in 15 years.
-- Cody Thorn | @sblivemo