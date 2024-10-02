High School

Top 25 Missouri high school football rankings (10/2/2024)

The top 10 remain unchanged after September games conclude

Cody Thorn

Cardinal Ritter cornerback Antonio Parker Jr.
Cardinal Ritter cornerback Antonio Parker Jr. / Photo by Nate Latsch, SBLive

Week 5 of the Missouri high school football season featured a few upsets. Rock Bridge knocked off Helias Catholic in a battle of top 25 teams.

Missouri high school football rankings

As of September 30, 2024

1. Cardinal Ritter (5-0)

Previous ranking: 1

WR Dejarrian “DJ” Miller had his second 100-yard-plus game of the season in a 50-16 win over Lift For Life. He hauled in six catches for 106 yards. 

2. CBC (4-1)

Previous ranking: 2

The Cadets won their third game in a row and stayed unbeaten against Missouri teams with a 41-0 shutout over SLUH. In the second shutout of the year, Roman Jackson had a pick-six. 

3. Lutheran North (4-1)

Previous ranking: 3

The Crusaders posted an 80-0 win over Lutheran South on Friday. The defense allowed -55 yards rushing and -24 yards of total offense in the victory. DE Sol DeBoise had 4 tackles and 2 sacks. 

4. De Smet (4-1)

Previous ranking: 4

How did the Spartans respond to the first loss of the year? They scored a season-high 62 points in a win against Vianney. K-State pledge Dillon Duff completed nine passes for 224 yards and three touchdowns. 

5. Nixa (5-0)

Previous ranking: 5

The Eagles posted their best offensive game of the year in a 56-12 win over Lebanon in a Central Ozark Conference game. RB Dylan Rebura ran for 4 touchdowns and caught another. 

6. Lee’s Summit North (5-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Nebraska pledge Isaiah Mozee had a pair of touchdowns in a 44-12 win against Blue Springs but left the game with an injury. 

7. Kearney (5-0)

Previous ranking: 7

The Class 4 champions beat a Class 6 team for the second week in a row, rolling to a 42-6 win against North Kansas City. Corbin Emmons and Tristan Williams each ran for two scores. 

8. Blair Oaks (4-1)

Previous ranking: 8

For the third time this year, the Falcons scored 60 or more points. Blair Oaks posted a 62-0 win over Boonville. QB Tyler Bax had four first-half touchdowns — two passing and two rushing.

9. Platte County (5-0)

Previous ranking: 9

WR Tres Baskerville hauled in two of the Pirates’ three touchdown catches in a 42-7 win over Belton. 

10. MICDS (4-1)

Previous ranking: 10

The Rams posted a 29-0 win over John Burroughs — the second straight shutout. LB Peyton Simons had 10 tackles in the win. 

11. Rockhurst (5-0)

Previous ranking: 12

RB/FS Pierce Fisher had an interception and a pair of touchdown runs for the Hawklets in a 20-3 win over Bishop Miege (Kan.) on Friday.

12. Liberty North (3-2)

Previous ranking: 13

Junior RB Zemar Cheatam scored a career-best 5 TDs in a 59-7 win over Ray-Pec. He ran for 101 yards on 17 touches and posted his second straight 100-yard-plus game of the season. 

13. Eureka (5-0)

Previous ranking: 15

Trevor Codak caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Casey Hobleman with 1:05 left to help escape with a 14-10 over Kirkwood.

14. Carthage (4-1)

Previous ranking: 16

The Tigers scored 35 unanswered points to pull away from Willard 

15. Rock Bridge (4-1) 

Previous ranking: 23

The Bruins trailed 22-7 in the fourth quarter against Helias Catholic and rallied to tie the game and then win 29-22 in OT. Devin Holt caught the game-winning score. 

16. Helias (4-1)

Previous ranking: 11

Alex Marberry had a touchdown run and a punt return for a score for the Crusaders in an overtime loss to Rock Bridge in a Central Missouri Activities Conference clash.

17. Seneca (5-0)

Previous ranking: 17

QB Kaden Clouse was 6 for 8 passing for 124 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 56-14 win over Aurora. 

18. Lafayette Wildwood (5-0)

Previous ranking: 18

The Lancers scored 37 points in the first half — behind two touchdowns run by QB Jack Behl and one passing — in a 47-7 victory over Pattonville.

19. St. Pius X Kansas City (4-1)

Previous ranking: 19

Since an opening-week loss to Rockhurst, the Warriors have scored more points each of the following four weeks. The latest team to struggle to stop the Warriors was Chillicothe, which lost 64-0. In the past two weeks, Pius has outscored the foes 125-0.

20. Jackson (3-2)

Previous ranking: 21

The Indians continue its upward trajectory with win No. 2 in a row with a 57-9 win over Poplar Bluff. Jackson is 3-0 when scoring 40 or more points. 

21. Seckman (5-0)

Previous ranking: 22

For the past four years, the Jaguars have had at least a 5-game winning streak at some point. Seckman posted a 30-0 win over Oakville — the team’s first shutout since a 33-0 win over Oakville last year. 

22. Blue Springs South (4-1)

Previous ranking: 24

Senior Gage Schroeder had 8 tackles and a pair of sacks for the Jaguars in a 41-16 win over Staley.

23. Smithville (4-1)

Previous ranking: 25

QB Peyton Steffen threw for 193 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-7 win over Excelsior Springs. The Warriors face a 5-0 Platte County squad this week in a Highway 92 Showdown. 

24. Cape Girardeau Central (5-0)

Previous ranking: NR

The Tigers allowed 203 yards of total offense in a 47-0 win over St. Dominic. It was the third shutout of the season.

25. Mount Vernon (4-1)

Previous ranking: NR

The Mountaineers made a statement win over Lamar, handing the defending Class 2 champions loss No. 2 on the season. It was also the first win for Mount Vernon against Lamar in 15 years. 

