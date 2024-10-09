High School

Top 25 Missouri high school football rankings (10/9/2024)

Lutheran North prevails over MICDS in top-10 showdown. Who rose, who fell ahead of Week 7?

Cody Thorn

Lutheran North safety Karvon Jefferson
Lutheran North safety Karvon Jefferson / Photo by Nate Latsch, SBLive

Week 6 of the Missouri high school football season featured two matchups of top 25 teams. In both cases, the higher-ranked team — Lutheran North and Lee's Summit North — took the win. There's also two newcomers to the top 25 this week.

Here is the SBLive Missouri Top 25 football rankings for Monday, Sept. 30:

Missouri high school football rankings

As of October 7, 2024

1. Cardinal Ritter (5-0)

Previous ranking: 1

The Lions were idle last week. Cardinal Ritter plays Bishop Miege from Shawnee Mission, Kan this upcoming week. The Stags are 0-5.  

2. CBC (5-1)

Previous ranking: 2

CBC won its fourth game in a row with a 37-23 win over Lipscomb from Nashville, Tenn., last week. QB Nick McClellan (131 yards) and RB Courtney Rivers (116) ran for more than 100 yards in the win and 3 combined rushing scores.

3. Lutheran North (5-1)

Previous ranking: 3

A pair of 3rd-quarter touchdown runs by Jevon Blackman turned an 8-6 lead into 20-6 going into the fourth in a 28-13 win over MICDS. 

4. De Smet (5-1)

Previous ranking: 4

Four-star DE recruit Titan Davis has four tackles and a pair of sacks in a 44-7 win over Chaminade College Prep.

5. Nixa (6-0)

Previous ranking: 5

Nixa beat Springfield Kickapoo, 48-13, on Thursday, marking the third year with at least a 6-0 start. On Saturday, Coach John Perry and No. 1 recruit Jackson Cantrell watched Georgia beat Auburn. 

6. Lee’s Summit North (6-0)

Previous ranking: 6

The Broncos overcame two second-half deficits to pull away for a 36-28 win over Blue Springs South. Next up is a game against Liberty North, which has been one of the best rivalries in recent years in Kansas City.

7. Kearney (6-0)

Previous ranking: 7

For the third week in a row, the Bulldogs beat a school in a higher classification — this time Class 5 playoff qualifier last year in Grain Valley, 29-6. 

8. Blair Oaks (5-1)

Previous ranking: 8

The Jefferson City Tribune said last week’s road trip to Blue Valley Southwest in Overland Park, Kansas, was the first-ever out-of-state game for the Falcons. Blair Oaks kept rolling, winning 59-28.

9. Platte County (6-0)

Previous ranking: 9

The Class 5 No. 4-ranked Pirates fell behind 7-0 early but rattled off 41 unanswered points to pull away for a 51-14 win over Smithville.

10. Liberty North (4-2)

Previous ranking: 12

The Eagles have scored 50+ in the past two games. In a 54-28 win over Staley, River Therrien and Zemar Cheatam ran for 2 touchdowns and more than 100 yards each. 

11. Eureka (6-0)

Previous ranking: 13

Jack Berry had a 79-yard fumble recovery for a score and the defense later added a safety in a 36-7 win over Rockwood Summit.

12. Rock Bridge (5-1) 

Previous ranking: 15

The Bruins survived for a 35-30 win over Camdenton thanks to a fake field goal from Matt Wheeler to Garrett Essner with 2:20 left. 

13. MICDS (4-2)

Previous ranking: 10

The Rams were held out of the end zone until early in the fourth quarter in a 28-13 loss to Lutheran North last week. 

14. Rockhurst (5-1)

Previous ranking: 11

The Hawklets hadn’t really had a close game all season but then lost 30-13 to Blue Springs, the first loss against the Wildcats since 2019. 

14. Carthage (5-1)

Previous ranking: 14

The Tigers picked up another Central Ozark Conference win, getting a TD from Landyn Collins in OT to beat Joplin. 

16. Helias Catholic (5-1)

Previous ranking: 16

The Crusaders bounced back from the first loss of the year by posting a 33-0 against a Capital City squad that had only one loss heading into the game. 

17. Seneca (6-0)

Previous ranking: 17

The Indians ran the ball 30 times for 409 yards in a 56-7 win over Carl Junction. RB Brodie Probert had 126 yards and 3 TDs. 

18. Lafayette Wildwood (6-0)

Previous ranking: 18

The Lancers keep rolling by recording a 55-0 win over McCluer. Jack Behl threw five touchdowns — two each to Robby Preckel and Terance Bills. 

19. St. Pius X Kansas City (5-1)

Previous ranking: 19

The Warriors snapped a 3-game losing streak to St. James (Kan.) Academy with a 27-20 win on Friday. Pius now has won 5 in a row and will close with 3 conference games. 

20. Jackson (4-2)

Previous ranking: 20

The Indians hammered previously unbeaten Cape Girardeau Central 42-6 — a team that was allowing 4.4 points per game. Zach Crump had three touchdowns in the win. 

21. Seckman (6-0)

Previous ranking: 21

Locked into a close game at halftime, the Jaguars got TD runs from Chance Ruble and Ben Lewis in the second half in a 27-13 win over Pattonville. 

22. Blue Springs South (4-2)

Previous ranking: 22

The Jaguars played Lee’s Summit North and was a touchdown away from handing the Broncos their first loss of the season. 

23. Troy Buchanan (6-0)

Previous ranking: NR

The Trojans were 1-25 against Francis Howell but picked up a 34-27 win on Friday. The 6-0 start is the best in the past 38 years, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

24. Lee’s Summit (5-1)

Previous ranking: NR

Since losing in Week 3, the Tigers have won three in a row. In the past two weeks, Lee’s Summit has outscored Lee’s Summit West and Park Hill South, 95-20.

25. Mount Vernon (5-1)

Previous ranking: 25

In a Big 8 Conference clash, the Mountaineers got a touchdown with less than 2 minutes left to escape with a 35-28 win over Cassville.

-- Cody Thorn | @sblivemo

Cody Thorn
CODY THORN

Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

