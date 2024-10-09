Top 25 Missouri high school football rankings (10/9/2024)
Week 6 of the Missouri high school football season featured two matchups of top 25 teams. In both cases, the higher-ranked team — Lutheran North and Lee's Summit North — took the win. There's also two newcomers to the top 25 this week.
For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our high school football scoreboard:
Here is the SBLive Missouri Top 25 football rankings for Monday, Sept. 30:
Missouri high school football rankings
As of October 7, 2024
1. Cardinal Ritter (5-0)
Previous ranking: 1
The Lions were idle last week. Cardinal Ritter plays Bishop Miege from Shawnee Mission, Kan this upcoming week. The Stags are 0-5.
2. CBC (5-1)
Previous ranking: 2
CBC won its fourth game in a row with a 37-23 win over Lipscomb from Nashville, Tenn., last week. QB Nick McClellan (131 yards) and RB Courtney Rivers (116) ran for more than 100 yards in the win and 3 combined rushing scores.
3. Lutheran North (5-1)
Previous ranking: 3
A pair of 3rd-quarter touchdown runs by Jevon Blackman turned an 8-6 lead into 20-6 going into the fourth in a 28-13 win over MICDS.
4. De Smet (5-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Four-star DE recruit Titan Davis has four tackles and a pair of sacks in a 44-7 win over Chaminade College Prep.
5. Nixa (6-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Nixa beat Springfield Kickapoo, 48-13, on Thursday, marking the third year with at least a 6-0 start. On Saturday, Coach John Perry and No. 1 recruit Jackson Cantrell watched Georgia beat Auburn.
6. Lee’s Summit North (6-0)
Previous ranking: 6
The Broncos overcame two second-half deficits to pull away for a 36-28 win over Blue Springs South. Next up is a game against Liberty North, which has been one of the best rivalries in recent years in Kansas City.
7. Kearney (6-0)
Previous ranking: 7
For the third week in a row, the Bulldogs beat a school in a higher classification — this time Class 5 playoff qualifier last year in Grain Valley, 29-6.
8. Blair Oaks (5-1)
Previous ranking: 8
The Jefferson City Tribune said last week’s road trip to Blue Valley Southwest in Overland Park, Kansas, was the first-ever out-of-state game for the Falcons. Blair Oaks kept rolling, winning 59-28.
9. Platte County (6-0)
Previous ranking: 9
The Class 5 No. 4-ranked Pirates fell behind 7-0 early but rattled off 41 unanswered points to pull away for a 51-14 win over Smithville.
10. Liberty North (4-2)
Previous ranking: 12
The Eagles have scored 50+ in the past two games. In a 54-28 win over Staley, River Therrien and Zemar Cheatam ran for 2 touchdowns and more than 100 yards each.
11. Eureka (6-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Jack Berry had a 79-yard fumble recovery for a score and the defense later added a safety in a 36-7 win over Rockwood Summit.
12. Rock Bridge (5-1)
Previous ranking: 15
The Bruins survived for a 35-30 win over Camdenton thanks to a fake field goal from Matt Wheeler to Garrett Essner with 2:20 left.
13. MICDS (4-2)
Previous ranking: 10
The Rams were held out of the end zone until early in the fourth quarter in a 28-13 loss to Lutheran North last week.
14. Rockhurst (5-1)
Previous ranking: 11
The Hawklets hadn’t really had a close game all season but then lost 30-13 to Blue Springs, the first loss against the Wildcats since 2019.
14. Carthage (5-1)
Previous ranking: 14
The Tigers picked up another Central Ozark Conference win, getting a TD from Landyn Collins in OT to beat Joplin.
16. Helias Catholic (5-1)
Previous ranking: 16
The Crusaders bounced back from the first loss of the year by posting a 33-0 against a Capital City squad that had only one loss heading into the game.
17. Seneca (6-0)
Previous ranking: 17
The Indians ran the ball 30 times for 409 yards in a 56-7 win over Carl Junction. RB Brodie Probert had 126 yards and 3 TDs.
18. Lafayette Wildwood (6-0)
Previous ranking: 18
The Lancers keep rolling by recording a 55-0 win over McCluer. Jack Behl threw five touchdowns — two each to Robby Preckel and Terance Bills.
19. St. Pius X Kansas City (5-1)
Previous ranking: 19
The Warriors snapped a 3-game losing streak to St. James (Kan.) Academy with a 27-20 win on Friday. Pius now has won 5 in a row and will close with 3 conference games.
20. Jackson (4-2)
Previous ranking: 20
The Indians hammered previously unbeaten Cape Girardeau Central 42-6 — a team that was allowing 4.4 points per game. Zach Crump had three touchdowns in the win.
21. Seckman (6-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Locked into a close game at halftime, the Jaguars got TD runs from Chance Ruble and Ben Lewis in the second half in a 27-13 win over Pattonville.
22. Blue Springs South (4-2)
Previous ranking: 22
The Jaguars played Lee’s Summit North and was a touchdown away from handing the Broncos their first loss of the season.
23. Troy Buchanan (6-0)
Previous ranking: NR
The Trojans were 1-25 against Francis Howell but picked up a 34-27 win on Friday. The 6-0 start is the best in the past 38 years, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
24. Lee’s Summit (5-1)
Previous ranking: NR
Since losing in Week 3, the Tigers have won three in a row. In the past two weeks, Lee’s Summit has outscored Lee’s Summit West and Park Hill South, 95-20.
25. Mount Vernon (5-1)
Previous ranking: 25
In a Big 8 Conference clash, the Mountaineers got a touchdown with less than 2 minutes left to escape with a 35-28 win over Cassville.
-- Cody Thorn | @sblivemo