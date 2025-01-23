2025 Hoophall Classic All-Showcase boys, girls high school basketball teams
The 2025 Spalding Hoophall Classic provided numerous great games, performances and moments.
Former NBA players' sons like Bryce James (son of LeBron), Kiyan Anthony, (son of Carmelo), Cameron and Cayden Boozer (sons of Carlos Boozer), Jaxon Richarson (son of Jason Richardson), and Kaden and Kalek House (son of Eddie House) all provided an extra layer of buzz.
James caught fire en route to four 3-pointers while Anthony showed off his efficient scoring. Both led their teams to victory and were named game MVP in their respective games.
The nation's top players were on display, too. The No. 1 boys’ player in the country AJ Dybantsa made his homecoming to Massachusetts; the No. 2 girls’ player Kaleena Smith dazzled in front of UConn women’s coach Geno Auriemma; and Etiwanda girls’ snapped Incarnate Word’s 141-game winning streak.
The Naismith Hall of Fame announced the 2025 Hoophall Classic All-Showcase teams, highlighting the five best boys and girls' players through the event.
ALL-HOOPHALL SHOWCASE BOYS
1. Kiyan Anthony, Long Island Lutheran (NY), Sr.
Melo's son led his team to a 63-57 victory over AZ Compass Prep with 17 points, including a perfect 6-for-6 free throw line performance. The Syracuse commit shot 50% from the field in the win with dad in attendance.
2. Nate Ament, Highland (VA), Sr.
Ament, who is a Top 5 national recruit, notched a 22-points, 11-rebound game in Highland's 61-57 win over Prolific Prep. Ament was 5 for 11 from the field, but 10 for 10 from the charity stripe. Ament is uncommitted and is sitting on offers from Tennessee, Creighton and Texas.
3. Cameron Boozer, Columbus (FL), Sr.
Monster numbers for a monster player. Boozer notched 25 points and 15 rebounds in Saturday's win over Notre Dame (CA), then tallied 31 points and 13 boards in a win over Perry (AZ). The Duke commit is the No. 2 prospect in the 2025 class behind only AJ Dybantsa.
4. Tounde Yessoufou, St. Joseph (CA), Sr.
The Baylor commit is hunting California's all-time scoring record this season. His performance at Hoophall helped by scoring 23 points, grabbing eight rebounds and nabbing five steals in a 61-57 win over Holy Innocents (GA).
5. Darryn Peterson, Prolific Prep (CA), Sr.
Everything about Peterson is impressive. The Kansas-bound guard tallied 31 points, nine rebounds, and four assists in a 61-57 loss. He was 11 of 23 from the field and made all seven free throws.
ALL-HOOPHALL SHOWCASE GIRLS
6. Kaleena Smith, Ontario Christian (CA), So.
Smith delivered in front of UConn coach Geno Auriemma, tallying 26 points, 12 assists and five steals. She was 10 of 13 from the field in an 87-75 victory over Christ the King (NY). She was named MVP of the game.
7. Nevaeh Caffey, Incarnate Word (MO), Sr.
The Indiana commit had 32 points in a close loss to Etiwanda. She was 10 of 22 from the field and 12 for 12 from the free throw line with seven rebounds.
8. Mia Pauldo, Morris Catholic (NJ), Sr.
Mia and Mya Pauldo (Tennessee commits) combined for 33 points in a close win over Archbishop Mitty.
9. Aliyahna Morris, Etiwanda (CA), Sr.
Better known as Puff Morris, the Cal commit, had 26 points and five rebounds to help snap Incarnate Word's 141-game winning streak.
10. Olivia Vukosa, Christ the King (NY), Jr.
The Big O. Vukosa is girls basketball's Nikola Jokic due to her size and skill, especially when operating at the top of the key and in the post areas. Vukosa notched 25 points and nine rebounds in a loss to Ontario Christian then had 13 points and 19 rebounds in a win over Sacred Heart.
