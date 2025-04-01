Aaliyah Chavez brilliant but topped in 3-point contest; Top national high school sports stories (4/1/2025)
Welcome to the National High 5 from High School on SI, a daily look at five of the country's top, most talked about high school sports stories.
When applicable, we'll offer texture, context and even a little opinion.
1. Long-range battle of sexes/champions highlights McDonald's Monday
When Louisville bound guard Mekel Brown Jr. buried four of his last five shots from the corner to score what is believed to be a McDonald's All-American three-point contest record 28 points, his showdown with girls champion Aaliyah Chavez appeared to be an afterthought. Instead, Chavez made it truly the highlight of Monday’s Sprite Jam at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Chavez didn't pull off the seemingly impossible, but she gave quite the go. Watch High School On SI reporter Myckene Guerrero's video above.
2. California scoring leader is also mad dunker
Tounde Yessoufou has proven he can put the ball in the basket. But Monday he sent the ball directly down the bucket by winning the Sprite Jam slam dunk contest as a precursor to the McDonald's All-American Game in Brooklyn. The St. Joseph of Santa Maria star by way of West Africa is California's career scoring leader, breaking the record in February. He's headed to Baylor.
3. Texas two pitch
The two best softball teams in the country aren't in California or Florida, but Texas — Melissa and Katy, with combined records of 48-1. How do teams in Texas get so many games in so quickly? Read all about it with High School on SI's Andy Villamarzo's weekly National Top 25 softball rankings.
.
4. National No. 1 baseball team Corona wins Boras Classic
Baseball isn't like most national high school sports. The top-ranked teams can run into a hot pitcher and make it look rather average. That hasn't yet happened to Southern California's Corona squad which last week Swept the best of the best from the Southland to take the Boras Classic. The Panthers (12-0), led by projected first-round MLB draft pick, shortstop Billy Carlson, beat four Southland powers Santa Margarita, JSerra Catholic and La Mirada by a combined 22-3 count and for the season has outscored foes, 77-4. Reminder: Southern California is one of the major hotbeds for high school baseball.
5. Long Island Lutheran, Bishop Ireton win Throne titles
The week before The Chipotle Nationals in Indiana, The Throne national basketball event concluded Saturday with Kiyan Anthony, the son of Carmelo Anthony, leading Long Island Lutheran to a 71-68 victory over Allen (Texas). Anthony, a Syracuse commit, had 25 points and five rebounds. Teammates Dylan Mingo and Kayden Mingo combined for 29 points and 16 rebounds, while Deandre Thomas had 25 points for Allen.
In the girls final, sixth seedBishop Ireton (Alexandria, Va.) defeated fourth seed Sidewell Friends, 61-44, behind tournament MVP Nyla Brooks, a North Carolina signee who had 25 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and two blocks.