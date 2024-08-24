Aquinas sophomore WR Julius Jones Jr. shows on long TD why he's piling up Power 4 offers
St. Thomas Aquinas wide receiver Julius Jones Jr. already has a 100-yard game through three quarters against Bishop Gorman in Saturday's high school football game on ESPN in South Florida.
The sophomore with former NFL running backs for a dad (Julius Jones) and an uncle (Thomas Jones) is showing he's a natural at wide receiver.
The four-star wideout scored Aquinas' third touchdown of the game Saturday in the third quarter to give his team a 21-10 lead on a ball thrown by senior quarterback Andrew Indorf.
His speed carried him past Bishop Gorman (Nevada) junior defensive back Isaiah Nickels, then he shook him off, took off and ended with an exclamation point on a 54-yard touchdown catch-and-run.
Jones' offers thus far include Auburn, Florida State, LSU and Miami.
