Brayden Fisher, Eve Housley voted High School on SI National Athletes of the Week (2/3/2025)
Congratulations to Carrick (Pennsylvania) senior Brayden Fisher and Somerset Area (Pennsylvania) junior Eve Housley for being voted High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week and Girls Athlete of the Week, respectively, for Jan. 27-Feb. 2.
Fisher scored 37 points in a 74-60 win over Brashear.
Housley scored a career-high 60 points as Somerset Area defeated Chestnut Ridge in overtime, 70-58. She scored 20 points in the fourth quarter and 13 in overtime.
Fisher earned 62.55 percent of the vote to beat out Ryan McDonald of Walpole (Massachusetts), who got 28.15 percent.
The National Boys Athlete of the Week poll received nearly 8,000 votes.
Housley finished with 47.12 percent of the vote while Emma Terry of Powhatan (Virginia) placed second at 23.45 percent.
The National Girls Athlete of the Week poll received more than 12,000 votes.
We are accepting National Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email bob.lundeberg@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Here were the top five vote-getters in each poll:
National Boys Athlete of the Week voting
1. Brayden Fisher, sr., Carrick (Pennsylvania) basketball
Fisher scored 37 points in a 74-60 win over Brashear. He received 62.55 percent of the vote.
2. Ryan McDonald, jr., Walpole (Massachusetts) basketball
McDonald exploded for 46 points as Walpole defeated Weymouth, 76-65. He received 28.15 percent of the vote.
3. Caleb Jett, sr., McHenry (Illinois) basketball
Jett scored 30 points in a 75-41 rout of Crystal Lake Central. He received 5.68 percent of the vote.
4. Nicholas Farr, jr., Cousino (Michigan) basketball
Farr had 39 points, five assists, three rebounds and three steals as Cousino knocked off L’Anse Creuse, 76-65. He received 2.7 percent of the vote.
5. Asher Williams, sr., Bonners Ferry (Idaho) basketball
Williams tallied 33 points in a 71-55 win over Lakeland. Last week, the Montana Tech signee broke the single-game Bonners Ferry record with a 50-point explosion against Timberlake. He received 0.36 percent of the vote.
National Girls Athlete of the Week voting
6. Eve Housley, jr., Somerset Area (Pennsylvania) basketball
Housley scored a career-high 60 points as Somerset Area defeated Chestnut Ridge in overtime, 70-58. She scored 20 points in the fourth quarter and 13 in overtime. She received 47.12 percent of the vote.
7. Emma Terry, sr., Powhatan (Virginia) basketball
Terry filled up the box score with 18 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and three assists in a 46-39 victory over Midlothian. She received 23.45 percent of the vote.
8. Keziah Renee, jr., Butler (Kentucky) basketball
Renee scored 16 straight points in the second quarter of Butler’s 76-67 win over Manual. The junior ended the game with 28 points, four steals, three assists and two rebounds. She received 10.2 percent of the vote.
9. Charlotte Cavin, so., Wakeland (Texas) basketball
Cavin had 33 points, eight rebounds and four steals in a 64-28 victory over Creekview. She drained seven 3-pointers, a new single-game school record. She received 9.32 percent of the vote.
10. Kendall Grant, jr., Oswego (Illinois) basketball
Grant erupted for a career-high 30 points as Oswego blasted Romeoville, 77-49. She received 8.7 percent of the vote.
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports