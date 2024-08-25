Chaminade-Madonna vs. St. John Bosco after 3 quarters: 32 penalties, 33 cramps, 27-27 tie
It hasn't been pretty — or quick — but the struggle between Florida and California high school football powers is real
It's been a battle of attrition between Chaminade-Madonna (Florida) and St. John Bosco (California) on Saturday night in a nationally televised high school football game.
In a game already delayed by lightning, the game has already lasted almost three hours heading into the fourth thanks to 32 penalties and at least that many cramping players in the second half alone.
Despite all of that, it's 27-27 in the fourth quarter between national Top 25 teams.
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports
