High School

Chaminade-Madonna vs. St. John Bosco after 3 quarters: 32 penalties, 33 cramps, 27-27 tie

It hasn't been pretty — or quick — but the struggle between Florida and California high school football powers is real

Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports

Chaminade Madonna wide receiver Jansen Lopez running against St. John Bosco’s defense.
Chaminade Madonna wide receiver Jansen Lopez running against St. John Bosco’s defense. / Matt Christopher

It's been a battle of attrition between Chaminade-Madonna (Florida) and St. John Bosco (California) on Saturday night in a nationally televised high school football game.

In a game already delayed by lightning, the game has already lasted almost three hours heading into the fourth thanks to 32 penalties and at least that many cramping players in the second half alone.

Despite all of that, it's 27-27 in the fourth quarter between national Top 25 teams.

Stick with SBLive/SI for the conclusion (if the fourth is anything like the third, we might have an hour to go):

Live updates: Follow along for live updates from St. John Bosco vs. Chaminade-Madonna

More: Chaminade-Madonna sophomore QB Tyler Chance thrives as starter vs. St. John Bosco

-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

Published |Modified
Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports

MIKE SWANSON, SBLIVE SPORTS

Mike Swanson is the Trending News Editor for SBLive Sports. He's been in journalism since 2003, having worked as a reporter, city editor, copy editor and high school sports editor in California, Connecticut and Oregon.

Home/National