Lightning delays start of Bishop Gorman-St. Thomas Aquinas on ESPN
Bishop Gorman (Nevada) and St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida) should have started their high school football game on ESPN at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET Saturday, but lightning has delayed the start.
Update: As long as another bolt doesn't hit, the game is now scheduled to start at 1:55 p.m. PT/4:55 p.m. ET.
Officials can't start the game until 30 minutes after the most recent lightning strike, so the game between nationally ranked opponents on national television is in a holding pattern.
College Football Countdown is airing on ESPN while waiting for the weather to clear for the high school football game in South Florida.
Bishop Gorman is ranked No. 2 in the national SBLive/SI Top 25, while St. Thomas Aquinas is No. 21.
—
