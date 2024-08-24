Lightning delays start of Bishop Gorman-St. Thomas Aquinas on ESPN

High School

Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports

Lightning in Florida has delayed the start of Bishop Gorman (Nevada) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas high school football on ESPN.
Bishop Gorman (Nevada) and St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida) should have started their high school football game on ESPN at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET Saturday, but lightning has delayed the start.

Update: As long as another bolt doesn't hit, the game is now scheduled to start at 1:55 p.m. PT/4:55 p.m. ET.

Officials can't start the game until 30 minutes after the most recent lightning strike, so the game between nationally ranked opponents on national television is in a holding pattern.

College Football Countdown is airing on ESPN while waiting for the weather to clear for the high school football game in South Florida.

Bishop Gorman is ranked No. 2 in the national SBLive/SI Top 25, while St. Thomas Aquinas is No. 21.

