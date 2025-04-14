ChatGPT was asked to predict the next 10 high school football national champions
In a world where technology is quickly evolving every single day, something that is becoming apart of people's everyday use is that of artificial intelligence (AI).
From asking AI simple questions to helping with accomplishing a task, various uses for the new technology are being found, especially when it comes to the sports world.
Now folks are asking predictions from AI on who will win championships in the future, with one X handle 'CFBKings', asking ChatGPT who the next 50 national champions will be of the college football world.
Well, we decided to ask ChatGPT who the next 10 national champions will be of the high school football world and to our surprise, or little thereof, many of the programs it picks are very familiar to the national limelight.
Here are ChatGPT's predictions on who will win the next 10 high school football national titles, with analysis on each selection from High School On SI's Andy Villamarzo, starting with 2025 and running until 2034:
ChatGPT Projected High School Football National Champions 2025-2034
2025: Mater Dei (California)
Surprise, surprise. The Monarchs are always in the conversation when it comes to winning a national crown and after winning High School On SI's 2024 national title, it's business as usual for Mater Dei in 2025.
2026: St. John Bosco (California)
Now with a slew of young, up-and-coming underclassmen, there's plenty of reasons why artificial intellegence may have went this route. Having one of the top Class of 2028 quarterbacks in Koa Malau'ula may also a key factor.
2027: Bishop Gorman (Nevada)
The Gaels have won national titles in the past and in 2027, it plays out no different. Bishop Gorman has also won 20 state championships so the idea it could win it all is nowhere out of the realm.
2028: IMG Academy (Florida)
One of the country's most elite programs wins it all and brings it back to Bradenton. IMG Academy always has some of the country's top talent and it's no surprise to see the Ascenders projected in this role.
2029: Duncanville (Texas)
The Panthers are always one of the Lone Star State's best football programs and down the road, seeing them winning a national title is never out of the question. Duncanville taking the natty before the turn of the 2030's is very feasible.
2030: North Crowley (Texas)
Another Texas powerhouse on this list is the Panthers of North Crowley. Always battling it out with Duncanville for the title of best team out of Texas, this is totally something we could see happening in the future.
2031: Chaminade-Madonna (Florida)
South Florida always features a lot of the top talent in the country and lately, the Lions have produced a good amount of the players showing out on the next level. Chaminade-Madonna has flirted with competing for a national crown and finally comes away with one in 2031.
2032: Bergen Catholic (New Jersey)
A New Jersey staple when it comes to winning football, the Crusaders winning a national crown would be a feat for the Northeast United States.
2033: Milton (Georgia)
The Peach State's lone representatives on this list are the Eagles, who come in with a national crown nine years down the line. With what Milton has recently accomplished on a national level, they are a program on the rise.
2034: St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida)
Last but not least it's the Raiders of Fort Lauderdale winning a national championship 10 years down the road. The biggest question mark would be is Roger Harriott still the head coach a decade later?
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi