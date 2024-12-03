Christian Collins, Izzy Wyaskett voted High School Sports on SI National Athletes of the Week (11/25/2024)
Congratulations to Notre Dame Academy (Wisconsin) senior Christian Collins and Clearfield (Utah) junior Izzy Wyaskett for being voted High School Sports on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week and Girls Athlete of the Week, respectively, for Nov. 18-24.
Collins, a running back, had 39 carries for 408 yards — a new Wisconsin state championship game record — and five touchdowns in a 49-28 victory over Catholic Memorial that clinched the Division 3 title.
Wyaskett, a point guard, buried five 3-pointers en route to 25 points as Clearfield defeated Sky View, 55-36.
Collins received 55.14 percent of the vote, edging out Danny Alfieri of Kirtland (Ohio), who got 41.18 percent.
The National Boys Athlete of the Week poll received more than 40,000 votes.
Wyaskett (47.45 percent) beat out Mae Kordas of Cathedral Catholic (California), who finished second with 40.07 percent.
The National Girls Athlete of the Week poll received nearly 100,000 votes.
We are accepting National Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, email bob.lundeberg@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Here were the top five vote-getters in each poll:
SBLive/SI National High School Boys Athlete of the Week voting
1. Christian Collins, sr., Notre Dame Academy (Wisconsin) football
Collins ended his prep career with 6,560 rushing yards and 95 touchdowns. He received 55.14 percent of the vote.
2. Danny Alfieri, sr., Kirtland (Ohio) football
Alfieri had 23 carries for 202 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-6 rout of Dalton. He received 41.18 percent of the vote.
3. Brady Quinn, fr., First Baptist (Florida) football
Quinn threw for 320 yards and five touchdowns in a 34-20 win over Benjamin. He received 1.76 percent of the vote.
4. Julius Gillick, sr., Edison (California) football
Gillick, a Montana commit, ran for 253 yards and six touchdowns in a 42-14 victory over Vista Murrieta. He received 0.92 percent of the vote.
5. Jared Curtis, jr., Nashville Christian (Tennessee) football
Curtis completed 21 of 29 passes for 235 yards and six touchdowns as Nashville Christian blew by Jackson Christian, 62-34. He received 0.38 percent of the vote.
SBLive/SI National High School Girls Athlete of the Week voting
6. Izzy Wyaskett, jr., Clearfield (Utah) basketball
Wyaskett is averaging 19.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.7 steals and three assists per game this season. She received 47.45 percent of the vote.
7. Mae Kordas, sr., Cathedral Catholic (California) volleyball
Kordas had 18 kills as Cathedral Catholic captured the State Open Division title with a straight-sets victory over Archbishop Mitty. She received 40.07 percent of the vote.
8. Katelyn Jewell, sr., Canyon View (Arizona) flag football
Jewell threw three touchdowns as Canyon View defeated Mountain Pointe in the Class 5A title game, 34-14. She received 7.11 percent of the vote.
9. Kate Sheehan, jr., Cardinal Gibbons (North Carolina) flag football
Sheehan intercepted two passes and returned one for a touchdown in a 25-6 win over Leesville Road. She received 1.95 percent of the vote.
10. Samaya Taylor-Jenkins, jr., Hamilton (Arizona) flag football
Taylor-Jenkins caught three touchdowns as Hamilton capped a perfect season with a 21-17 win over Red Mountain in the Class 6A title game. She received 1.04 percent of the vote.
