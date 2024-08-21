Dylan, Dayton Raiola both starting QBs in 2024 — at Nebraska (college) and Buford (high school)
From Georgia high school to Nebraska college football, the Raiola brothers are starting quarterbacks in 2024.
Dayton Raiola made his debut as starting Buford Wolves quarterback last Friday against Milton, while Dylan Raiola was named starting quarterback Wednesday for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Dylan Raiola enrolled at Nebraska this fall as a five-star prospect and one of the most highly touted freshmen in the country. He's looked the part so far.
"He's studied everything," coach Matt Rhule said earlier this month. "If a receiver lines up wrong, he knows it. A lot of guys when they're that age, they're playing kind of not clear-minded because they just know what they're supposed to do, but Dylan knows what every guy on the field's supposed to do because he's put so much time and work in. He loves to compete, he loves playing, he loves practicing and I think that's contagious."
Dylan Raiola beat out returning starter Heinrich Haarberg and fellow freshman Daniel Kaelin to win the starting job. Nebraska finished last in the Big Ten in passing yards (1,631) and interceptions (16) in 2023.
The true freshman completed 16-of-22 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns during the Nebraska Red-White Spring Game.
Dayton Raiola, meanwhile, is preparing for Game 2 of his junior season as starting quarterback for Buford, after the Wolves suffered a tough 13-10 loss in Week 1 to national No. 6 and Georgia No. 1 Milton.
Dayton Raiola finished 7-for-12 passing for 92 yards in a drenched game that featured a two-hour lightning delay.
The 6-foot-1 lefty making his first career start didn’t end how he had hoped it would, but with a lot of football left to be played, the junior is primed to only get better.
Dayton Raiola has offers this year from Appalachian State and Charlotte, plus a 2022 offer from Nebraska.
Dylan Raiola, a 6-foot-3 righty, finished his senior season at Buford in 2023 going 160-for-253 passing (63.2 percent), with 2,666 yards and 34 touchdowns against just one interception.
The Raiola brothers are sons of former Nebraska and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Dominic Raiola, and their uncle, Donovan, is the Cornhuskers' offensive line coach.
Next up for Buford is Benedictine at home Friday, Aug. 23, while Dylan Raiola and Nebraska prepare for their season opener against UTEP on Aug. 31.
Game 2 for the Cornhuskers will be against Colorado and father-son coach-player duo Deion and Shedeur Sanders on Sept. 7.
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports