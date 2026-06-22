Final Top 25 High School Softball National Rankings - June 22, 2026

For the better part of two-plus months, Lake Creek out of Montgomery, Texas, showed why they are the premier high school softball program in the country this season.

Behind a 6-5 victory in the UIL Class 5A Division II Texas High School State Softball Championship final, the Lions claimed their fourth title in program history. And, in doing so, they laid claim to the High School On SI national championship.

South Warren of Bowling Green, Kentucky, made a run at Lake Creek. The Spartans went a perfect 45-0, capping things off with an 8-0 victory in the Worth/Kentucky High School Softball State Tournament. They vaulted up the rankings earlier this year when they stunned then-No. 1 Orange Beach out of Alabama.

With that being the only loss for Orange Beach, they did move up one spot this week, finishing the year at No. 3 overall.

Here is the latest edition of the High School On SI National Softball Top 25 Rankings:

Final High School On SI National Softball Top 25 - June 22, 2026

1. Lake Creek (Montgomery, Texas)

Record: 40-1 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: No. 1

Lake Creek secured gold, claiming the UIL Class 5A Division II Texas High School Softball State Championship, knocking off a game Brewer squad in the final, 6-5. Sara Wiggins earned the win inside the circle, helping her own cause with three RBI. The victory gave the Lions their fourth state championship in program history.

2. South Warren (Bowling Green, Kentucky)

Record: 45-0 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: No. 2

Another dominating performance for the Spartans, this time in the finals of the Worth/KHSAA Softball State Tournament, as they defeated Bullitt East, 8-0, to cap off a perfect season. On the year, South Warren allowed just 37 total runs to be scored against them while scoring 565 overall.

3. Orange Beach (Orange Beach, Alabama)

Record: 46-1 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: No. 4

Behind a 6-0 victory over Plainview, the Makos capped off another championship run, winning the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 6A State Softball Championship. The lone loss Orange Beach suffered came to South Warren in out-of-state competition. They allowed just two total runs in the postseason.

4. Barbers Hill (Mt. Belvieu, Texas)

Record: 41-4 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: No. 3

The Eagles locked up the Class 5A, Division I UIL Texas Softball Championships title in dominating fashion, run-ruling Aledo in the finals, 11-0 in five innings. They finished the year on a five-game win streak, allowing a total of 46 runs in 45 games played.

5. Calvary Baptist Academy (Shreveport, Louisiana)

Record: 37-1 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: No. 5

The Cavaliers clinched a sixth consecutive Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division III Select State Championship when they defeated Parkview Baptist for the title.

6. Katy (Katy, Texas)

Record: 40-5 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: No. 6

The Tigers claimed the Class 6A, Division II UIL Texas Softball Championship with a 7-2 victory over Forney, ending the season on a 22-game win streak. They allowed a total of just 56 runs on the year in 45 games played.

7. Kenton Ridge (Springfield, Ohio)

Record: 32-0 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: No. 7

The Cougars claimed the Division IV Ohio High School Athletic Association Softball State Championship with a 7-6 victory over Licking Valley.

8. Palo Verde (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Record: 24-1 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: No. 8

The Panthers finished off the season with a lengthy win streak, besting Bishop Manogue, 4-0, in the finals of the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 5A State Tournament. The lone loss on the year came to Arbor View, 4-3, back in late March, as they would avenge that defeat three times over.

9. Gray Collegiate Academy (West Columbia, South Carolina)

Record: 33-0 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: No. 9

Perfection and gold for the War Eagles, as they won the Class 4A South Carolina High School League Softball State Championship with a sweep over A.C. Flora, 7-1 and 11-1.

10. Weddington (Matthews, North Carolina)

Record: 27-0 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: No. 10

A dominating 5-0 victory over D.H. Conley in the finals of the Class 7A North Carolina High School Athletic Association State Softball Championship gave the Warriors the title and an undefeated season.

11. Norco (Norco, California)

Record: 28-3 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: No. 11

The Cougars were stunned by JSerra Catholic, 2-0, in the CIF Southern Section Softball Championships after putting together a 22-game win streak that included a 2-1 victory over JSerra Catholic.

12. Thompson (Alabaster, Alabama)

Record: 46-3-2 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: No. 12

The season came to an end for the Warriors with a surprising pair of losses to Hewitt-Trussville in the Class 7A Alabama High School Athletic Association Softball Playoffs championship round. Thompson suffered 11-0 and 2-1 losses.

13. Coral Springs Charter (Coral Springs, Florida)

Record: 23-4 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: No. 13

The Panthers, led by eighth-grader Alyson Vincze and junior Courtney Wahlbrink, took care of Eustis to claim the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 3A title, 6-3. Coral Springs Charter finished the year winning five in a row and allowing just 30 total runs in 27 games.

14. Mater Dei Catholic (Chula Vista, California)

Record: 31-3 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: No. 14

A 3-0 victory over La Habra secured the Crusaders the CIF SoCal Division I Softball Championship following a 7-4 win over Point Loma.

15. Melissa (Melissa, Texas)

Record: 33-3 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: No. 15

The Cardinals were stunned in the semifinal round of the UIL Texas Softball Championships by Aledo, ending any hopes of a showdown vs. Barbers Hill.

16. Midway (Waco, Texas)

Record: 35-6-1 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: No. 16

The Panthers were unable to bring home the UIL Texas Class 6A Division I Softball Championship, falling to Pearland in the finals, 6-3.

17. Marist (Chicago, Illinois)

Record: 36-2 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: No. 18

The RedHawks were knocked from the winner’s bracket of the Class 4A Illinois High School Association Softball State Tournament by Lincoln-Way East in a classic, 2-1, ending their hopes of winning a state title.

18. Ponderosa (Shingle Springs, California)

Record: 27-1 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: No. 19

The Bruins were defeated by Vanden in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs, 4-3, suffering their first loss of the year.

19. JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, California)

Record: 24-8 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: No. 20

The Lions knocked off Norco in a thriller, 2-0. They have, however, already announced plans to opt out of the upcoming CIF-State SoCal Regional playoffs. Several California schools are doing the same because travel ball begins at the same time.

20. Doral Academy (Doral, Florida)

Record: 26-3 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: No. 21

A tough 10-8 loss to Bartow ended the season for Doral Academy in the Class 6A Florida High School Athletic Association Softball State Championships semifinal round.

21. La Salle Academy (Providence, Rhode Island)

Record: 24-2 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: Unranked

The Rams secured two wins over Chariho in the finals of the Division I Rhode Island League Softball Championships, including a 5-2 series-clinching victory.

22. Destiny Christian Academy (Sacramento, California)

Record: 31-0 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: No. 22

The Lions claimed perfection and the CIF NorCal Softball Division I Championship with a 6-3 victory over Whitney.

23. Hernando (Hernando, Mississippi)

Record: 32-5 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: No. 23

With a thrilling series win over Ocean Springs, the Tigers end the year as the Mississippi High School Athletic Association Class 7A state champions. They earned 10-4 and 9-7 victories, falling in the middle game, 4-2.

24. Summerville (Summerville, South Carolina)

Record: 30-1 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: No. 24

The Green Wave finished off the season in convincing fashion, capturing the Class 5A, D-1 South Carolina High School League Softball State Championship with a sweep of James F. Byrnes in the finals.

25. Kingwood (Kingwood, Texas)

Record: 33-5 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: No. 25

Katy was too much for Kingwood in the UIL Texas softball playoffs, as they had the season come to an end following a 6-2 loss in eight innings and 4-0 setback.

Dropped out: None.