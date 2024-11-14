'High School on SI 6:' Preseason high school girls basketball All-American team 2024-25
The hottest ticket in high school sports might just be girls basketball.
With the steady rise of appreciation for the game's skills, competitiveness and staggering volume of truly dedicated and talented players, the interest and fanfare for the girls game has never been greater.
The recent craze of Caitlin Clark at the University of Iowa and then the WNBA has trickled down to the prep ranks, though many maintain the product and player quality has been elite for at least a decade.
The list below certainly backs that up.
High School on SI has narrowed down the six best girls basketball players in the country regardless of class entering the 2024-25 season.
Last week we presented the top Top 25 teams in the nation, and today we're going with the elite of the elite — a starting five, and-one. Picking six isn't easy, and we'll regularly present 19 others along with this six to offer up a Top 25 watchlist of Player of the Year candidates.
For now, here is the High School on SI 6 preseason All-American girls basketball team.
2024-25 PRESEASON ALL-AMERICAN GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM
Aaliyah Chavez, Monterey (Lubbock, Texas), Sr., point guard
Height: 5-11 | College: Uncommitted
An unstoppable point guard who scores in bunches, Chavez averaged an astonishing 37.8 points per game last season to go along with 10.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.5 steals. She topped 50 points five times, leading the Plainsmen to a 31-6 record. Considered the top prospect in all classes, Chavez has her pick of schools, but LSU, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Texas Tech and UCLA appear to be the front runners.
Jazzy Davidson, Clackamas (Ore.), Sr., guard
Height: 6-1 | College: USC
Long, lean and versatile, the left-hander does it all for the Cavaliers (24-4 last season), as proven by her game averages of 26.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 2.6 assists. Her future coach Lindsay Gottlieb called her the "jewel" of the 2025 class, "a true modern, pro-style player," able to "score, create and defend." She led the Cavaliers to a state championship in 2023 and No. 3 finish in Oregon's Class 6A in 2024.
Jerzy Robinson, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), Jr., guard
Height: 6-0 | College: Uncommitted
After Juju Watkins graduated, the Trailblazers figured to struggle somewhat last season, but not with the relentless "beastly" force of Robinson, considered a top-three recruit from the Class of 2026. She averaged 22.5 points and 10.8 rebounds for her 31-3 squad, which finished among the top 10 teams in the country. Her father played football at Oregon State. She transferred from Desert Vista (Phoenix), where she averaged 22 points and 8.2 rebounds as a freshman.
Kaleena Smith, Ontario Christian (Calif.), So., point guard
Height: 5-6 | College: Uncommitted
The 2023-24 SBLive Freshman of the Year lived up to her lofty status before even stepping on campus last season, averaging 34.9 points, 6.5 assists and 4.2 steals while drilling 179 3-pointers at a 41% clip. The top recruit in her class, she led a relative unknown program all the way to a No. 19 national ranking and a 28-5 record. Fearless and a prodigious scorer, Smith is also a willing and superb passer. With the addition of 6-foot-6 WNBA-level wing Sydney Douglas, a freshman, she'll likely do even more of that.
Olivia Vukosa, Christ the King (Middle Village, N.Y.), Jr., center
Height: 6-4 | College: Uncommitted
A college-ready post with two more prep seasons to go, Vukosa is the fifth-ranked player in her class by ESPN after averaging 17.5 points, 18.8 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game for the 29-3 Royals leading them to a CHSAA AA title. She was even more productive for Croatia's U16 team, averaging 22.6 points and 17.1 rebounds in the 2023 FIBA U16 European championships. She's a bruiser with growing, massive skills.
McKenna Woliczko, Mitty (San Jose, Calif.), Jr., forward
Height: 6-2 | College: Uncommitted
Endlessly skilled with an endless motor, all Woliczko does is win, improve and achieve. She was the SBLive National Player of the Year for her class the last two seasons while leading the Monarchs to a combined record of 58-4 and two Northern California titles. Last season she averaged 22.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.8 blocks while shooting 64.6% from the floor. The daughter of two college athletes, the driven junior has added 3-point shooting range. Scary.