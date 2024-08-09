How to watch: Louisville Male-Fort Thomas Highlands high school football scrimmage (8/9/2024)
Louisville Male and Fort Thomas Highlands will square off tonight with a combined 1,880 high school football wins between them.
That number won't change after tonight, but it should still be fun.
Louisville Male, tied for second-most wins all time in the nation with 948, hosts Fort Thomas Highlands, fifth all time with 932 wins, in a scrimmage streaming live on the NFHS Network. It starts at 6 p.m. Eastern time Friday, Aug. 9.
Kentucky high school football kicks off its regular season Aug. 23, with Male playing at Butler and Highlands hosting Lexington Catholic.
HOW TO WATCH
What: The Louisville Male Bulldogs face off with the Fort Thomas Highlands Bluebirds
When: 3 p.m. PT, 6 p.m. ET on Friday, August 9
Where: Louisville Male High School | Louisville, Kentucky
How to watch live stream online: You can watch this game live on the NFHS Network
Louisville Male (Kentucky)
Three-star cornerback and Louisville Cardinals commit Antonio Smith will be taking over at quarterback this year for the Bulldogs.
He replaces Kolter Smith, who threw for 2,447 yards and 34 touchdowns his senior year as the Bulldogs went 11-2 last season.
Harris has played receiver the past two seasons, but this year he should pair with running back Chayce Burton to form an explosive rushing attack.
The offensive line returns four starters, including three-star North Carolina State commit Isaac Sowells Jr.
Fort Thomas Highlands (Kentucky)
A 23-time state champion, Fort Thomas Highlands is coming off a 12-2 year where the Bluebirds advanced to the Class 5A state tournament semifinals.
Highlands lost 24 seniors from last season's squad, including starting quarterback Brody Benke, who's now a tight end at Middle Tennessee State.
It's a junior-heavy squad this year, including new starting quarterback Rio Litmer, who threw for 1,110 yards with 20 touchdowns and two interceptions last season.
Anchoring the offensive and defensive line is 6-foot-4, 315-pound Max Merz.
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports