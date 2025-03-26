Jaxson Wendhausen, Strawberry Blankumsee voted High School on SI National Athletes of the Week (3/17/2025)
Congratulations to Mineral Point (Wisconsin) senior Jaxson Wendhausen and Winton Woods (Ohio) freshman Strawberry Blankumsee for being voted High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week and Girls Athlete of the Week, respectively, for March 10-16.
Wendhausen netted 42 points in an 80-44 rout of Marshall in a Division 4 sectional final.
Blankumsee scored 28 points as Winton Woods completed a perfect 27-0 season with a 70-55 win over Anthony Wayne in the Division II state championship.
Wendhausen took home first place with 87.35 percent of the vote.
The National Boys Athlete of the Week poll received nearly 3,000 votes.
Presser-Palmer won with 55.63 percent of the vote.
The National Girls Athlete of the Week poll also received nearly 3,000 votes.
Here were the top five vote-getters in each poll:
National Boys Athlete of the Week voting
1. Jaxson Wendhausen, sr., Mineral Point (Wisconsin) basketball
Wendhausen netted 42 points in an 80-44 rout of Marshall in a Division 4 sectional final.
2. Andre Austin, sr., Bismarck (North Dakota) basketball
Austin had 31 points and nine assists in a 110-99 Class AA state tournament victory over Fargo North. The 110 points were a new state tournament single-game record.
3. Jyi Dawkins, jr., Ben L. Smith (North Carolina) basketball
Dawkins netted 29 points and made the game-winning free throws in overtime as Ben L. Smith edged Southern Durham, 64-62, for the Class 3A state title.
4. Jalen Atkins, sr., Barlow (Oregon) basketball
Atkins carried Barlow to its first Class 6A state championship with 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 61-55 title game win over Jesuit.
5. Clyde Davis Jr., sr., Deer Creek (Oklahoma) basketball
Davis Jr. had 29 points and eight rebounds, leading Deer Creek to the Class 6A state title. Deer Creek defeated Tulsa Union, 78-69.
National Girls Athlete of the Week voting
6. Strawberry Blankumsee, fr., Winton Woods (Ohio) basketball
Blankumsee scored 28 points as Winton Woods completed a perfect 27-0 season with a 70-55 win over Anthony Wayne in the Division II state championship.
7. Camryn Temme, fr., Baldwin (Pennsylvania) softball
Temme went 3 for 4 with three homers and four RBIs in an 8-1 win over Canon-McMillan. Her teammate, Ryley Shaw, also blasted three home runs.
8. Amariee Bradford, so., Melissa (Texas) softball
Bradford went 2 for 3 with two home runs and three RBIs in 15-0 shutout of Anna.
9. Erma Walker, so., Hopkins (Minnesota) basketball
Walker had 28 points and eight rebounds as Hopkins down Maple Grove for the Class 4A title, 81-67. It was Hopkins’ ninth state championship, the most in Minnesota history.
10. Sage Winslow, sr., Crater (Oregon) basketball
Winslow nearly recorded a triple-double with 31 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals in a 90-62 Class 5A quarterfinal rout of Wilsonville. Crater went on to capture the state title.
