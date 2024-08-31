Live score updates, St. Joseph's Prep at St. Edward: Pennsylvania vs. Ohio high school football
Welcome to one of the biggest games in the country this week in high school football.
There has always been a healthy rivalry between Ohio and Pennsylvania on the high school football field.
This week, two of the best teams from those states meet when St. Joseph's Prep makes the nearly seven-hour drive from Philadelphia to Lakewood, Ohio, to take on St. Edward.
St. Joseph's Prep, the top-ranked team in the SBLive/SI Pennsylvania Top 25 and the No. 9 team nationally, has won the last two and five of the last six PIAA Class 6A state championships.
St. Edward, ranked No. 2 in the SBLive/SI Ohio Top 25 and No. 15 nationally, has captured the last three OHSAA Division I state titles.
The game kicks off from First Federal Lakewood Stadium at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT on Saturday, August 31.
Follow along below for live updates once the game starts.
You can also watch the game live on FanVu.tv.
(Refresh for the latest updates)
PREGAME UPDATES
Scattered thunderstorms are in the Lakewood forecast early Saturday, but they shouldn't be a problem by game time.
Stay tuned to SBLive Ohio and SBLive Pennsylvania all season long for all of your high school football coverage. You can check out our Ohio high school football scoreboards and our Pennsylvania high school football scoreboards all season long.
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports
