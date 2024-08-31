Maxwell Roy, Ohio State football commit, out for St. Joseph's Prep vs. St. Edward
A knee injury will keep four-star St. Joseph's Prep (Pennsylvania) defensive lineman Maxwell Roy out of the Hawks' Saturday high school football game against St. Edward (Ohio).
Roy is one of two four-star senior Ohio State commits (the other is running back Isaiah West) who plays for St. Joe's Prep.
St. Joseph's Prep (0-0) enters the game ranked No. 9 in the national SBLive/SI Top 25, while St. Edward (1-0) is No. 15.
The game kicks off in Lakewood, Ohio, at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT.
Ohio high school football scoreboard | Pennsylvania high school football scoreboard
St. Joseph's Prep won its second consecutive state championship in 2023 and enters the 2024 season as heavy favorites to make it three in a row in Class 6A.
However, the Hawks will have to try to start their season on a winning note without their defensive leader.
Live updates: Follow along for live updates from St. Joseph's Prep at St. Edward football
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
For more information, visit si.com/high-school.